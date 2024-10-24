We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Poppy Playtime chapters 2 and 3 are coming to Switch sooner than you think

Not only are Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 coming to Nintendo Switch soon, but Deep Sleep is also finally coming to smartphones.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 & 3 - CatNap in front of the factory holding a switch in his mouth
Poppy Playtime 

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 finally have a release date for Nintendo Switch, and considering what spooktacular day is just around the corner, it couldn’t come at a better time. Fly in a Web was first released on PC and mobile in 2022, while Deep Sleep launched earlier this year on January 30.

Since then, Poppy Playtime fans around the world have longed to enjoy the horror games on different platforms, and not too long ago, both chapters were released on PlayStation and Xbox. This left Nintendo fans wondering whether or not they’d get to go toe-to-toe with Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs and Poppy Playtime’s CatNap. At PT, we hoped the devious pair would end on our favorite console after the Poppy Playtime Switch port gave us Chapter 1 at the end of last year.

The long wait for us is nearly over, as Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 and Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 are due to release on Nintendo Switch next week on October 31, 2024. That’s right, Mob Entertainment is giving you all a treat instead of a trick, and the company is even offering the same thing to PC players who use the Epic Game Store.

Another group of players is also about to see what all the fuss is about with the Poppy Playtime Smiling Critters, as Deep Sleep is releasing on mobile devices the same day, too, finally joining A Tight Squeeze and Fly in a Web.

For those unfamiliar with the two chapters, Chapter 2 tasks you with surviving Mommy Long Legs and her dastardly plans in the Game Station, while Chapter 3 takes you even further into the Poppy Playtime factory, allowing you to enter Playcase. Be careful; CatNap patrols the area, and he’s ever-so loyal to the big bad of the series, the Prototype.

We’re no strangers to Poppy Playtime, as our Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Chapter 3 reviews can attest to, so if you need a helping hand in this hellish place, we can tell you all about the Poppy Playtime characters, offering a deeper look at them individually in our various guides, including our Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy and Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy articles.

