Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 arrives on Switch sooner than we thought

The weather is nice, school's nearly out for the summer, so what better time to get nice and spooky and play Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 on Nintendo Switch? The latest chapter comes to the handheld very soon, so prepare for a scare.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is officially coming to Switch on June 25, 2025, for the very reasonable cost of $19.99. You can wishlist it now to be notified the moment it becomes available.

Chapter 4 introduces new Poppy Playtime characters like the loveable Doey, who joins you as you try to figure out just what the heck is going on in the depths of the Poppy Playtime factory. Just what is the Prototype, and what do they want? It all waits for you in the latest Chapter. That, and really fun enemies like Pianosaurus.

If you're a fan of horror games, we highly recommend you try Poppy Playtime. Don't let the brightly colored mascots fool you - this game has scares in store, not least of which from Poppy Playtime's Yarnaby legging it after you around dark corners.

The fourth installment of the Poppy Playtime story came to Steam in January 2025, and we did a spoiler-free Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 review if you want to hear our thoughts before you dive in - we also have all the details on Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 if you can't wait for the next installment.