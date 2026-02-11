Poppy Playtime Chapter 5's new trailer shows allies and enemies, but who's really on your side?

The wait has been long, with many players, myself included, wanting to know what awaits us in the next instalment of Mob Entertainment's beloved horror series. We're so close to the release of PPC5, and the team is giving us one final tease in the form of the new Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 trailer, which focuses on the gameplay, letting you know exactly what to expect when February 18 rolls around. I'm excited.

From the very first second of the two-and-a-half-minute clip, I can feel chills, as you immediately see Poppy Playtime's Prototype stand on, and impale, a Huggy Wuggy toy, followed by the appearance of a very deceased Mummy Long Legs, mini CatNap, and the hat of Doey. The overarching villain is just walking past representations of your former tormentors as if they're nothing, and, to him, they absolutely aren't. I say former, but Poppy Playtime's Huggy Wuggy is still after you, giving us all a surprise after he falls into a pit of darkness in Chapter 1.

As the trailer progresses, you get a look at the deepest depths of the factory; rooms and hallways you're about to go through, and it's just holes in the floor and puzzles that you need to worry about. We finally get a really good look at Lily Lovebraids, a new antagonist who clearly can't wait to see what chaos and carnage the Prototype will inflict upon you, seemingly giving chase during different parts of the trailer.

Like I already mentioned, you also need to be wary about Huggy Wuggy, who's also in hot pursuit, along with other villainous toys that want to put an end to your adventure. The good news is that Kissy Missy and Poppy are still alive - even if I want to throw that doll into a furnace for abandoning us at the end of Safe Haven - and it's evident that you'll discover more allies, too.

The most ominous part of the entire trailer is the final few seconds, after the Prototype breaks a glass case containing a Poppy skill, you see his eye looking straight at you through the broken shards on the floor. He says, "There you are," strongly indicating the intense game of cat and mouse we're about to play. However, it's interesting to note that while his voice starts masculine, it morphs into a more feminine tone - we know he can mimic people, but is there something more to it?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 5, Broken Things, promises to reveal the deepest and darkest secrets of Playtime Co., and I, for one, can't wait to see how things unfold - I even have some Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 theories. As our new friend tells us in the trailer, "everyone has a weakness," so good luck, friends, may you discover how to beat the Prototype and escape the factory with your life.