Poppy Playtime is portable again as Chapter 5 makes its Nintendo Switch debut

Following its record-breaking PC release back in February, Mob Entertainment has finally announced a Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 Switch release date. The fifth instalment of the iconic mascot horror series is filled with crucial lore and takes us back into the depths of Playtime Co. to see who's really pulling the strings.

Poppy Playtime's worldwide hype isn't dying down any time soon, as back in February, the most recent instalment's PC release outsold every other chapter to date, and held Steam's global top seller spot for over 24 hours. If you've read our 9/10 Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 review, then you'll know exactly why this particular part of the story popped off. As well as the Nintendo Switch, Mob Entertainment is also bringing the chapter to PlayStation 4 and 5, and the Xbox series of consoles.

George Krstic, Senior Director of Creative at Mob Entertainment, said, "We're really excited to finally bring Chapter 5 to console players. This chapter pushed us creatively in a lot of ways, both narratively and atmospherically, and we can't wait for a whole new audience to experience what's waiting inside the factory." This entry in the series focuses on Poppy Playtime's Prototype and its sinister domain in the depths of the factory, introducing new characters and GrabPack mechanics along the way.

When is the Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 Switch release date?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 5: Broken Things launches on the Nintendo Switch eShop on May 27, 2026. We're not sure if or when you'll be able to grab a physical edition of the chapter, but seeing as the first three come in a bundle, we imagine Chapters 4 and 5 will get the same treatment down the line.

We can't wait to re-experience Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 on the Nintendo Switch. If you need a refresher on the core Poppy Playtime characters in this chapter, check out our guides on Huggy Wuggy and Lily Lovebraids next.