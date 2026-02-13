Poppy Playtime Lily Lovebraids guide

As you drift into the domain of the Prototype in Broken Things, you need to keep your wits about you, and not just because of the big bad of the entire series, but Poppy Playtime's Lily Lovebraids, too. Resembling Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters, this toy has long fascinated players worldwide, so we think it's only fitting that we tell you everything there is to know about her.

Of course, she's just one of the many Poppy Playtime characters you'll encounter in Poppy Playtime Chapter 5, so make sure you read up on our various guides. Be they friend, like Poppy and Kissy, or enemies like the Prototype, you should learn all you can about them.

Here's everything you need to know about Poppy Playtime's Lily Lovebraids:

Who is Poppy Playtime's Liliy Lovebraids?

Lily Lovebraids is one of the new characters to appear in PPC5 Broken Things. Like all the other toys, Playtime Co. created her, and, presumably, the Lily you encounter is the Bigger Buddies variant, with one of the orphans from Playcare likely used to bring her to life. We know that Lily is a ball-jointed doll with long, purple braided hair, but we don't know much about her origins just yet, though we imagine we'll learn more about her creation in Chapter 5.

What is Lily Lovebraids' role in the story?

From the two trailers she appears in, it feels safe to assume that she serves as the secondary antagonist of Broken Things, as she seems to be in pursuit of us. Plus, she reminds us of Mommy Long Legs, only she might be a tad bit more maniacal. As soon as we know exactly what part Lily plays, we'll let you know.

Poppy Playtime Lily Lovebraids personality

Childlike and energetic. Those are the two words that come to mind when watching Lily in the latest trailer, though her childlike nature is anything but sweet from what we can see. Rather, we suspect that she'll achieve levels of insanity we're yet to see from the other toys - which is saying something, after the events of Chapter 2.

Poppy Playtime Lily Lovebraids appearances

So far, we've only seen Lily in the trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 5. There's no mention of her in the previous chapters, making Broken Things her first outing, and, as this may be the end of the line for the series, it's likely her only one.