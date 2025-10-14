Poppy Playtime is one of the best horror games to emerge in years. I've been a fan since day one, making my way further and further into the factory with each passing chapter. Well, despite recently having a very high-profile collaboration, Mob Entertainment isn't content, making a Poppy Playtime Minecraft collaboration a reality.

I thought I lucked out already with the Fortnite Poppy Playtime partnership, but the collaboration with Minecraft appears to be even bigger, as it's not just Poppy Playtime's Huggy Wuggy making an appearance here. Thanks to teaming up with Spark Universe, a studio well-known for creating add-ons for Mojang's epic sandbox game, many of the iconic Poppy Playtime toys (the ones out to kill you, at least) are present through the Minecraft Huggy & Friends Add-On.

That's right, we're talking Poppy Playtime's Mommy Long Legs, CatNap, Doey, and The Doctor, and all of them have their own encounters, as the add-on turns Minecraft into a playground where they all prowl. True to form, the Wugster is constantly chasing after you, Mommy Long Legs is playing games you don't want to take part in (I'm still not over her rigging Statues and having the gall to call me the cheater), CatNap is haunting you thanks to his dreamlike presence, and Poppy Playtime's The Doctor makes the most out of surveillance to keep tabs on you.

As for Poppy Playtime's Doey, those of you familiar with the events of Chapter 4 can likely guess what he does in Minecraft; this story can be your friend, but he can turn on you in an instant. Luckily, you also get access to the GrabPack, unlocking new abilities as you overcome each terrifying encounter. Who needs Spider-Man games when you can swing around with a GrabPack in this blocky world?

While it sounds intimidating, needing to face off against all of these threats in one experience, especially as they all seem to be using their specialties to end you, you're not alone. To this day, the Poppy Playtime Smiling Critters are my favorite group of toys, minus Poppy Playtime's CatNap, and it seems that they're tagging in for Poppy Playtime's Kissy Missy here, being your allies. If you encounter a Smiling Critter, be grateful, as they'll fight alongside you and even offer unique benefits through their different effects. I can't wait to see what they all do, knowing they have distinct personalities and scents.

"This collaboration delivers the best of both worlds. Suspenseful encounters straight out of Poppy Playtime combined with the open-ended creativity of Minecraft," says Mob Entertainment CEO and co-founder Zach Belanger. "We're thrilled to see fans explore, survive, and roleplay with these characters in entirely new ways."

I must admit, I didn't think that these Poppy Playtime characters could look scarier or more intimidating, but there's just something about the art style of Fortnite that makes them even more creepy. Huggy Wuggy and The Doctor especially appear more spooky, though Mommy Long Legs doesn't look too different from her usual self in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. Make sure you grab a friend for this experience; you can use them as a shield if nothing else.

Minecraft's Huggy & Friends Add-On costs 990 Minecoins, the virtual currency you use to buy things in Minecraft, meaning that you only need to pay $5.99 for the pleasure of seeing if you can survive against these angry toys. That seems like a good value, if you ask me, as it costs you less than a Big Mac meal at McDonald's, and you can play it as many times as you like, but you can only eat that burger once.

The wait for news about Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 feels like an eternity; I still think about the ending of Safe Haven and what it means for the next installment. So, Mob, if you're reading this, put a girl out of her misery and give her something.