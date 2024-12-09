Poppy Playtime Pianosaurus guide

The excitement for Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 continues to ramp up, as Mob Entertainment officially unveiled a long-time suspected toy: Poppy Playtime’s Pianosaurus. It’s fair to say that this musical dinosaur has one of the most intimidating appearances yet, making us miss the blue cuddly fur of Huggy Wuggy. As Pianosaurus is a secondary antagonist in the next part of your terrifying ordeal, we should look at what we know about him.

Of course, before you can play Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 (when it arrives), you need to get through Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, each more terrifying than the last. To be honest, we’ve still not really recovered from our encounter with Poppy Playtime’s CatNap, but something tells us the toys in Chapter 4 will make us miss him.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Pianosaurus?

Poppy Playtime’s Pianosaurus is one of the many toys Playtime Co. created, though we know precious little about it at the moment. Presumably, the Bigger Bodies variant was once a child who called Playcare home, just like Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs, who was Marie Payne before the experiments turned her into the big pink spaghetti lady. We also know that the main villain of Chapter 4, Poppy Playtime’s Yarnaby, was an orphan in Playcare, so it feels safe to assume the same for Pianosaurus.

As the name gives away, this toy is a combination of a piano and a dinosaur, giving it a horrid appearance. Thanks to the piano keys, he looks like he has a permanent, unnerving smile. We don’t want to judge, but we have to ask: how did the Poppy Playtime factory staff think this was a good design? It’s nightmare-inducing.

Mob Entertainment showed off Pianosaurus in a small 45-second clip on X, giving you a glimpse at the Playtime Co. trailer for the toy before the Bigger Bodies version of him appears behind the computer. However, many fans had been waiting for this official reveal for a while after discovering Mob Entertainment had made a trademark for ‘Pianosaurus.’ Plus, it’s the first to appear in the Chapter 4 Icepick ARG experience.

What is Pianosaurus’ role in the story?

We can’t say what role Pianosaurus plays from a small trailer. Still, we’d wager he’s the main enemy you encounter in a specific area of Chapter 4 – a bit like how Poppy Playtime’s DogDay chases you through the playhouse and Poppy Playtime’s Miss Delight stalks you through the school in Chapter 3. Perhaps there’s a segment that forces you to rely on sound, listening to the noise of a piano to determine where Pianosaurus is. As soon as we know more about his role in the story, we’ll let you know.

Poppy Playtime Pianosaurus’ personality

As we know so little about Pianosaurus at the moment, it’s hard to nail down his personality. However, we’d wager that before the horrid experiments, the toy was happy, using music to cheer people up and bring some joy to the world. These days, though, it’s more likely that Pianosaurus is a bone-chilling killing machine. The blood on its face indicates that, and the fact it’s waiting for you so much deeper in the factory than the other toys gives us the impression that he’s nasty even by the stands of Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs.

Poppy Playtime Pianosaurus appearances

Poppy Playtime’s Pianosaurus doesn’t appear in the previous chapters, meaning his debut is in Chapter 4, alongside Yarnaby and the Poppy Playtime Nightmare Critters. Until we play the game, we can’t say whether or not you should expect to see him appear in future chapters. However, toys such as Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-a-Pillar appeared in Deep Sleep despite meeting his demise in Fly in a Web (presumably), so you never really know.

