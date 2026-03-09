The Prototype's appearance gets a "polarizing" response from Poppy Playtime fans, but there's more to his creation than you know

There are numerous talking points in Poppy Playtime Chapter 5, but the one that caused waves throughout the PP community is the Prototype's appearance. Experiment 1006 had long been teased, with us catching just a small glimpse of the villain during previous chapters, but Mob Entertainment changed that with Broken Things, finally showing off the Prototype in all his creepy glory.

In our recent Poppy Playtime chapter 5 interview with Mob Entertainment's Senior Director of Creative, Film, & Games, George Krstic, we learned that the team at Mob felt the pressure when cementing the design of Poppy Playtime's Prototype. When asked about fan response to his design, Krstic explains that "the response so far has been somewhat polarizing, but I think that's an expected part of the fun with a game like this. When you've been playing from the beginning, whether or not you pay attention to the clues, you develop an image in your mind of how this enigmatic creature must look."

One look at the Poppy Playtime Reddit following the launch of Broken Things in February showed just how divisive Experiment 1006's appearance is. For the development team, however, Krstic claims "it's really neat seeing players say, 'Yes, he looks exactly like I was imagining!' or 'That's not at all what I pictured!'" I have to admit to falling into the same group as the latter, especially when you consider the shrine Poppy Playtime's CatNap created in his honor, the one you see in Deep Sleep.

Though there's something especially interesting about the shrine. Taking to X, Isaac Christopherson, Mob Entertainment's former game director who helmed the first three chapters, claimed that the Prototype you see in Chapter 5 is quite different from his original design.

In one of his tweets, Christopherson says that "Chapter 5's Prototype is a pretty different character from the original in both the way he acts and looks. He was very similar to the Catnap shrine. He had a Jester head- with a body of scrap, human parts, and the remains of toys he wished to make an example of." He goes on to explain that "There were several small toys, plus Mommy, Catnap, and Doey's heads. One of my favorite cut bits was the several Grabpacks in his back, which he could use to lift himself and chase after you." He also clarifies that "We never finalized a design."

While it's certainly interesting to learn this, Christopherson did make a good point out that "anything I 'confirmed' might be out of date now." You can learn a lot about the original plans for PP on his X account. However, he left shortly after the release of Chapter 3, and plans can change - a solid example is that it turns out Chapter 5 is where the story initially ended earlier in development.

However, the plot thickens a little bit regarding the Prototype's appearance, as, when we asked Mob Entertainment about it, Krstic claimed that "the statue wasn't meant to be a blueprint of the Prototype's physical appearance. It was meant to be symbolic. CatNap views him almost as a deity, so the shrine reflects that reverence rather than anatomical accuracy." If Christopherson's claims are accurate, Experiment 1006 may have once looked an awful lot like CatNap's shrine.

Regardless, as Krstic tells us, Mob "explored a lot of variations before landing on the version players finally saw. It was about finding the mix that felt right without being overdesigned." If there's one thing that's happening that I firmly believe would be going on no matter the final look of the Prototype, it's the fans "dissecting everything about his design and his actions in this chapter."

So much happens in Broken Things, and the Prototype is at the forefront of it, with us learning that he's really Oliver Ludwig, along with plenty more fascinating lore. Now that we know what he looks like, I just want to uncover more of his secrets. Truly, Poppy Playtime Chapter 6 can't come soon enough.