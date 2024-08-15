Mob Entertainment had a record-breaking 1H in 2024 thanks to the staggering number of Poppy Playtime sales. Ever since the arrival of the horror franchise in 2021, players worldwide have been fascinated with the toys and lore, leading to more and more people giving the game a go with each passing chapter. Well, it turns out that Deep Sleep contributed to the success in a huge way, thanks to a certain group of toys.

In Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, the Smiling Critters debuted, and given how obsessed I am with them, I can absolutely believe how popular they are. It’s a morbid curiosity, an intriguing backstory, and excellent toy design that make you take notice of this group. In the first half of 2024, Mob Entertainment saw a 350% increase in merchandise sales on PoppyPlaytime.com, and it’s the Poppy Playtime Smiling Critters who led the charge.

One look at the site and it’s not hard to see why, I myself am tempted by the Poppy Playtime CatNap and Poppy Playtime DogDay plushies. Then, of course, if I cave and buy one, I have to get the other, too. Actually, scratch that, I have to get all of the Smiling Critters. Every single member of the group has a plush and they all look great, though it’s the Monster CatNap plush I‘m most drawn to – not sure what that says about me, to be honest.

Speaking on the staggering number of sales, Mob Entertainment co-founder and COO Seth Belanger says, “Our team has seen tremendous growth this year alone, but none of it would be possible without their hard work and dedication behind the scenes. I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge our players and fans globally. We are inspired by their enthusiasm and are committed to continuing to deliver engaging content that resonates.”

Of course, beyond the Smiling Critters plushies, there’s all sorts of merchandise on the site, including towels, hats, clothing, and, of course, plushies of other Poppy Playtime characters, including a Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy plush that sits proudly on my desk. Before you ask, yes, I need Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 asap. I need to know what’s going on with my pink fluffy pal.

On the topic of the next chapter, Mob Entertainment has high hopes for it, believing that the in-development game is poised to take over from Deep Sleep as the best-selling entry in the series. My running theory is that Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo is finally going to appear in the main games, but only time will tell.

Beyond the mainline games, Mob has other Poppy Playtime projects for fans to look forward to, including the Poppy Playtime movie, which has Legendary Entertainment at the helm (produce of films such as Dune and The Dark Knight), and a book with Scholastic, which is to release later this year with plans for a whole line of books and graphic novels. It seems that Poppy Playtime is well and truly getting the Five Nights at Freddy’s treatment, and I’m here for it.

However, there is one thing that Poppy Playtime has beaten FNAF to the punch on, and that’s an official Roblox game: Poppy Playtime: Forever, which has proven to be so popular that there’s a Poppy Playtime manga series on the way because of it. For those of you who long for a Roblox entry in the long line of FNAF games, there is one on the way.

Clearly, Mob Entertainment’s success transcends Poppy Playtime sales, and I can’t wait to get my hands on the next chapter, books, and movie. I’m especially intrigued by Zach Belganer’s – Mob Entertainment’s CEO and co-founder – words, “We have plenty more surprises in store for our growing community.”

If you’re new to the world of Poppy Playtime, our Poppy Playtime story explained guide can get you up to speed and give you some help getting to know pivotal characters such as Poppy Playtime’s Poppy and Poppy Playtime’s Prototype.