Portal Keeper codes June 2026

Use our Portal Keeper codes to get ahead in this idle management sim. Yep, that's right - despite its appearance, this game isn't about slashing down hordes of enemies or fighting massive bosses. Instead, you build a force to protect your portal, and our codes can help you reach your goals faster.

We look for new Portal Keeper codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you're running low on oath seals.

Here are all the new Portal Keeper codes:

astral - two living stars and two typhoons in a bottle (new!)

uhhlol - three sigils of doombucket, three rainbow crystals, and 125 oath seals (new!)

hunting - one metal ticket, 50 oath seals, and 50 greater enchanting dust (new!)

stars - one living star, 25 greater enchanting dust, and 25 oath seals (new!)

release - one metal ticket, 100 bright enchanting dust, and 100 oath seals

This isn't the only Roblox game with codes to claim, so head to our list of Roblox codes next for more freebies.

How do I redeem Portal Keeper codes?

Redeeming Portal Keeper codes is pretty simple, but it requires some patience. All you have to do is:

Open Portal Keeper in Roblox

Play until your base is level four

Tap the Settings cog and then the Codes tab

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

How do I get free rainbow crystals in Portal Keeper?

Rainbow crystals are pretty rare in Portal Keeper, but you can get three for free by following these simple steps:

After playing a bit of Portal Keeper, close the game and join the Place Library Roblox group

Like the game on Roblox

Open the game again, tap the Settings cog, and tab over to Codes

Hit the Claim button next to the first message above the codes box

Now you have some rainbow crystals!

Is there a Portal Keeper Discord server?

Yes, there is a Portak Keeper Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to chat with other players, ask for help, and read the latest patch notes.

How do I get more Portal Keeper codes?

The easiest way to get more Portal Keeper codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding new codes for you, so you can focus on growing your forces. Codes tend to appear in random places, including the game's Discord, but we can't guarantee that that's where they'll always be, so just leave it to us.