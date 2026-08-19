Power a City codes August 2026

These new Power a City codes help you to redeem free currency and power generators, so you’ll never be lights-out.

Power a City codes - Roblox player in front of some wind turbines
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Global warming may be coming for us all in real life, but with Power a City codes, you can afford to choose to be better. Whether it's solar, hydro, nuclear, or the dreaded fossil fuels, you'll be able to kit your field out however you'd like to. Soon you'll have a metropolis powered only by renewable sources, surely.

Codes net you new energy production units, as well as currency, which you can use to get yet more new production units. It's basically all about power-maxxing.

Here are all the new Power a City codes:

  • 2MVISITS - rewards (new!)

Be sure to redeem all our Roblox codes on offer if you want freebies in the best Roblox games around.

How do I redeem Power a City codes?

It's fairly easy to redeem your Power a City codes, but we've added some instructions in case you're having trouble:

  • Launch Power a City on Roblox
  • Hit the settings cog in the top right-hand corner of the screen
  • Enter your code, which should redeem automatically
  • Find out what you got!

Power A City codes redemption screen

How do I get more Power a City codes?

The developer of Power a City doesn't drop codes at regular times, so it can be hard to say when more will arrive. There are two main ways to get new codes. Firstly, you can scour the Discord server for new freebies. This can take a while, so we recommend the other way, which is leaving it up to us - we refresh our lists regularly to make sure you've got all the latest codes.

Is there a Power a City Discord server?

Yes, there is. Join it here to get the inside scoop about the game straight from the developers. You'll get sneak peeks, access to the full patch notes, and any other announcements - plus, a whole community of other players to chat to and discuss strategy with.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE

You're all ready now with Power a City codes, so go out there and get powered up.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. As an eBay Partner, we earn if you make a purchase. Learn more.