Power a City codes August 2026

Global warming may be coming for us all in real life, but with Power a City codes, you can afford to choose to be better. Whether it's solar, hydro, nuclear, or the dreaded fossil fuels, you'll be able to kit your field out however you'd like to. Soon you'll have a metropolis powered only by renewable sources, surely.

Codes net you new energy production units, as well as currency, which you can use to get yet more new production units. It's basically all about power-maxxing.

Here are all the new Power a City codes:

2MVISITS - rewards (new!)

Be sure to redeem all our Roblox codes on offer if you want freebies in the best Roblox games around.

How do I redeem Power a City codes?

It's fairly easy to redeem your Power a City codes, but we've added some instructions in case you're having trouble:

Launch Power a City on Roblox

Hit the settings cog in the top right-hand corner of the screen

Enter your code, which should redeem automatically

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Power a City codes?

The developer of Power a City doesn't drop codes at regular times, so it can be hard to say when more will arrive. There are two main ways to get new codes. Firstly, you can scour the Discord server for new freebies. This can take a while, so we recommend the other way, which is leaving it up to us - we refresh our lists regularly to make sure you've got all the latest codes.

Is there a Power a City Discord server?

Yes, there is. Join it here to get the inside scoop about the game straight from the developers. You'll get sneak peeks, access to the full patch notes, and any other announcements - plus, a whole community of other players to chat to and discuss strategy with.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

You're all ready now with Power a City codes, so go out there and get powered up.