There’s one thing the world needs more of, and that’s Power Rangers games. Luckily, the Power Rangers: Mighty Force release date has arrived, bringing a brand-new adventure to iOS and Android owners. This ain’t just any ole’ iteration of the beloved Megazord commanding squad, this is the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers we’re talking about.

We know, there have been some banger Power Rangers squads over the years. Wild Force? Super underrated. Yet, Hasbro is taking things back to the OGs with Power Rangers: Mighty Force. In a recent statement about the mobile game, via Financial Times, chief revenue officer Wally Nguyen at East Side Games expresses that “we are thrilled to offer fans an immersive experience that combines nostalgia, storytelling, and fun gameplay.”

The brand-new action game features a wholly original story, where you’ll need to band together with the rest of the Power Rangers team to defeat Rita Repulsa’s forces as she launches a catastrophic invasion. Poised to include limited-time events along the way, iOS and Android players will encounter fan-favorite characters, and even some familiar monsters too. The likes of iconic baddie Goldar are already present in the game, and we’re ready to give him a true Megazord beatdown.

Interestingly, Power Rangers: Mighty Force features PvP battles, allowing you to test your mettle against other squads. East Side Games explains that players can level up their respective Rangers and “compete in daily PvP Battles to climb the leaderboard and prove your might while earning in-game prizes.”

It could even join the ranks of the best idle games out there, as the developer adds that Mighty Force is a “game that combines idle gameplay with exciting battles, giving fans a fresh experience that feels true to the spirit of Power Rangers.”

East Side Games has built up a library of games based on popular TV shows, with notable highlights like The Office: Somehow We Manage and Doctor Who: Lost In Time. It may just be the start of a promising addition to the Power Rangers pantheon, but if you’re looking for other games to try out alongside it, we’ve got you covered.

Use our extensive list of Roblox codes to claim some freebies as you explore all the best Roblox games out there.