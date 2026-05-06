Power Simulator X codes May 2026

If you feel like testing your strength, we suggest you use these Power Simulator X codes to get ahead in the game. Whether you focus on your physical strength or psychic power, the free items these codes give will net you a boost.

We also recommend you join the game's community, as that grants you even more tokens to spend on what you like.

Here are all the new Power Simulator X codes:

20KLIKES - 250 tokens and two aura rerolls (new!)

For more Roblox codes from all the biggest games, you can check out our masterlist and get tokens, cash, pets, and more, all for free.

How do I redeem Power Simulator X codes?

Here's how to redeem these codes in Power Simulator X:

Open Power Simulator X in Roblox

Complete the short story

Click the </> button in the top left of the screen

Paste or type a code into the box

Click Enter

Enjoy your gifts!

What are Power Simulator X codes?

The above codes come from Power Simulator X's developer, who goes by the same name as the game. So far, all the releases have been to celebrate the game's achievements, such as likes, or to commemorate the launch. It's likely that future codes will do the same. Either way, they give handy items like in-game currency and rerolls for you to use.

Is there a Power Simulator X Discord server?

Yes - there's a Discord server just for Power Simulator X. You can find the link on the game's Roblox page. Here, you can talk to other players, see all the updates, and see any new codes that are available. Or, you can just keep our guide bookmarked.

Expired codes:

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

1KLIKES

LAUNCHDAY

There you have it - all of the active Power Simulator X codes for you to use.