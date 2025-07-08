PowerA Advantage Wired Controller review - it's pushing my buttons

Verdict The placement of buttons like +, -, and Home brings the quality of the PowerA Advantage Wired Controller down a few notches, though the buttons are highly responsive, and the Mushroom Kingdom skin is sure to please Mario fans. Meanwhile, the PowerA Slim Case provides adequate protection, while the Switch 2 screen protector leaves a few too many bubbles.

Nintendo launched the long-awaited Switch 2 just over a month ago, and I've certainly been enjoying my time with the new console, losing myself in Night City all over again while also reminding myself near-daily why I hate those blue spikey shells in Mario Kart so much. With a new console comes a whole heap of accessories, and you'd best believe I was happy to receive a nice little bundle from PowerA, including a Switch 2 controller, case, and screen protector. While I'm here to tell you about all three, I'm sure it's the gamepad you're more curious about, so let's start there.

I can honestly say that I've never felt so divided about a controller before. I both love and hate the PowerA Advantage Wired Controller. Yes, 'hate' is a strong word, but honestly, it reflects my feelings about a very specific feature of the controller quite well. Anyway, let's start with the positives, shall we?

The accessory comes in three different styles: Black, Mario Time, and Mushroom Kingdom. I received the Mushroom Kingdom variant, and I'd dare say that I got the most aesthetically pleasing of the lot. Don't get me wrong, the Black color scheme looks slick, and Mario jumping on a platform next to a '?' box and a gold coin is pretty iconic, but my controller is cute and pretty with nice, complementary colors - pink and turquoise with hints of purple and white. Truly, this might be the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller for Mario fans right now, design-wise, at least.

On the controller, you get a bunch of your favorite Mario characters, including the man himself, Luigi, Bowser, Boo, and Peach. Not only is this a pretty accessory, but the buttons are highly responsive with instant springback, so there's no need to worry about input delay or the buttons getting stuck. Then there's the Hall-Mark analog sticks; these things make moving around in-game feel smooth and dreamy. Truly, I have no complaints about the analog sticks, as they feel great to use.

As the PowerA Advantage Wired Controller relies on a wire (hence the name), the accessory is incredibly light to hold, as it doesn't pack a big battery; instead, you stick the cable into the console's dock, and you're good to go. Speaking of which, the cable that comes in the box is nice and long. It had no problems going across my living room, with plenty of cable to spare, ensuring that you don't need to park yourself right in front of the TV to use it.

It's clear that there are some things about the Mushroom Kingdom controller that I appreciate, so what's the issue, right? The buttons, my friends. Yes, they are incredibly responsive with a satisfying click; that isn't the issue here. Instead, it's the placement of them. The Home, +, -, Capture, and GameChat buttons are all in a row along the bottom of the pad, beneath the D-pad and right analog stick. PowerA, why? Why would you do that?

I absolutely hate this placement for those buttons. Do you have any idea how much I've hit Peach when going for the '+' button? She probably hates me more than Bowser at this point. When testing this controller, I was playing Pokémon Violet, and the '+' button is how you ride Miraidon. I typically play with the Pro Controller (check out our Nintendo Switch 2 Controller review to see why you should buy it) or the Joy-Cons, neither of which places the button at the bottom of the gamepad. Plus, the '-' button is how you access the Pokedex and map, so this button placement malarkey is extra annoying when playing Pokémon games.

I almost feel as though I'm stretching when pressing those buttons along the bottom. It doesn't feel natural. It's honestly an inconvenience and feels like I'm going out of my way to press integral buttons that are easy to reach on every other controller I own. It's bizarre, and for the life of me, I can't work out why PowerA opted for this design. The placement might not bother you, but it makes me feel uncomfortable.

The controller itself also feels quite cheap, more so than I'd expect for a $39.99 / £29.99 gamepad. It feels as though it should be roughly $10 / £10 cheaper than what it is, and those buttons don't exactly help its case. However, if you look beyond these two negatives, it fits the bill in every other way, which makes these issues even more frustrating.

Moving on from the controller, the PowerA Slim Case is decent. It feels sturdy enough, offers adequate protection, and, as with any Nintendo Switch case worth its salt, you can store numerous cartridges in it. Design-wise, it's pretty plain, featuring a grey color scheme and the Switch 2 logo. The biggest selling point for me is that it has a built-in stand to lean your Switch 2 against. Sure, this isn't groundbreaking, and the console has its own stand, but being able to play it standing up in a protected case is handy.

Finally, there's the screen protector. Two of them come in the pack, and they're exactly what you'd expect, to be honest. The amount of bubbles I need to smooth out was quite surprising, and it annoys me to say that there are still some stubborn ones present that won't budge, no matter how hard I try. That could be a me problem, but it's pretty indicative of most screen protectors. In my experience, at least.

Overall, I'd say that PowerA's initial Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are okay. The controller is good if you can overlook the bewildering button placement, the case offers adequate protection, and the screen protector is just what you'd normally get. You've just spent a fortune on a new console, so if you're after some more cost-friendly options for your extras, PowerA is a good place to start.

