Win a Mario-themed Switch case and controller for free

Wanna win a matching PowerA controller and case featuring Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach? Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance.

powera case and controller giveaway - themed case and controller on a blue background
Mario Nintendo Switch 

We’ve got a great prize pack for you this week – if you want to win a Nintendo Switch case and matching controller featuring Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, simply scroll down.

Both case and controller have the Color Splash Heroes pattern, officially licensed by Nintendo. The controller is wireless with a rechargeable battery, motion controls, mappable buttons, and Bluetooth connectivity. You get around 30 hours with each full charge, so can play plenty of Mario games before you need to plug it in.

This giveaway is only open to UK entrants! Our giveaway runs from January 29 to February 5, 2025. You can enter using the widget below. Make sure you also check our terms and conditions here. Good luck!

PowerA makes some of the best Switch accessories in plenty of different patterns, and we especially like their cases. This one not only has the mustachioed man himself as a selling point but comes with an insert to make sure your Switch Lite fits as snugly as a full-size Switch, too. Plus, there are cushioned pockets for each Switch cartridge to nestle into.

Perhaps now you need one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets to go with your shiny case and controller. We’ve got some recommendations for you. We also have all the information about the Nintendo Switch 2 right here.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.