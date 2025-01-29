Win a Mario-themed Switch case and controller for free

We’ve got a great prize pack for you this week – if you want to win a Nintendo Switch case and matching controller featuring Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, simply scroll down.

Both case and controller have the Color Splash Heroes pattern, officially licensed by Nintendo. The controller is wireless with a rechargeable battery, motion controls, mappable buttons, and Bluetooth connectivity. You get around 30 hours with each full charge, so can play plenty of Mario games before you need to plug it in.

This giveaway is only open to UK entrants! Our giveaway runs from January 29 to February 5, 2025. You can enter using the widget below. Make sure you also check our terms and conditions here. Good luck!

Pocket Tactics – PowerA Splash controller and case UK giveaway





PowerA makes some of the best Switch accessories in plenty of different patterns, and we especially like their cases. This one not only has the mustachioed man himself as a selling point but comes with an insert to make sure your Switch Lite fits as snugly as a full-size Switch, too. Plus, there are cushioned pockets for each Switch cartridge to nestle into.

