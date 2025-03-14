I love PowerWash Simulator. It’s an excellent, relaxing, cozy time and may actually be one of my top ten games ever. So you can imagine my excitement when I saw a trailer for PowerWash Simulator 2!

The incredibly relaxing game is scheduled to release in late 2025 and is almost definitely coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Eurogamer was first to report this, as the team got a statement from FuturLab stating the game is coming to Switch 2. However, the developer quickly followed up with an amended statement saying that there are “no current firm plans.” Sure, we get you, wink wink.

No matter which Switch console PowerWash Simulator 2 comes to, I’m ready. It takes place in Muckingham again, following on from what happens in the initial game’s story. Yeah, if you didn’t know, it has a story mode. There are new areas to explore, too, like Sponge Valley and Lubri City.

The sequel includes both two-player and up to four-player co-op modes for you to wash together, and you also get a home, too! You’re no longer just served by a van and a tablet; this time, there’s a customizable workspace for you to kick back in between jobs. Don’t worry, the gnomes are also back and taking center stage in the fresh trailer.

Of course, our washing equipment also gets a little refresh, but details will come out about this closer to release. You can wishlist the game on Steam, and while there isn’t a Nintendo page just yet, we’re expecting one to pop up soon.

If cleaning games are your thing, we have some other recommendations for you – along with the list of best indie games out there (including PowerWash Simulator).