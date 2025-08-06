I tried PowerWash Simulator 2 early and now I'm impatient for the full game

PowerWash Simulator is perhaps the most relaxing game I've ever played… or it was, until I got my hands on PowerWash Simulator 2. Designed as a continuation, not a sequel or formula change, the second entry has everything you love about the original, but with a little more squeezed in.

I got to try out five levels from the upcoming cleaning game, which included a public facility (it's a toilet), a dog-shaped car, an art deco house, a giant billboard, and a removals van. While the vehicles were your usual standard grubby fare, the three locations added new abilities to test.

First, I grabbed my equipment and headed to the public facility to try the new multi-stage type job. Here, you need to complete every inch of the first stage before the next opens up. Quite literally, in this case, as it starts as a bench and a dirty floor, then an entire room springs up. Once the outside is clean, the door opens, and you can head in to spray the toilet itself. Mmm, grimy public toilets.

You'll be pleased to know that the satisfying dings are back, along with completion videos showing you whizz around each level. You can still hit tab to highlight dirt you may have missed, though now, there's a handy crosshair that targets the grotty areas. You can also change how long the highlight lasts, which is super handy, as it starts off as a very quick flash.

After blasting lord-knows what off the floor of the public conveniences, I moved on to the eye-wateringly tall billboard level. This is where I met the abseiling equipment, another state-of-the-art item coming in PowerWash Simulator 2. After climbing the very tall ladder to the top of the billboard and ignoring any vertigo that may occur, I was pleasantly surprised that the new equipment is actually really easy to use. Pick it up, clip it to the board, and then approach it. From there, you can make your way up, right, left, down - all the typical directions - to reach each soiled spot. Super simple, and a super addition to my arsenal.

This got me in the mood to try the third and final addition that I could play in the demo. This took me to the art deco house level, where the usual ladders and scaffolding were eagerly awaiting me, but I was there for the shiny new scissor lift. You don't have to put on a hard hat or anything; you just press up or down, and off you go. In no time, I'd found my way to a hidden, stained balcony in need of some TLC. This was the moment for the circular surface cleaner tool to come out and play. It looks like a floor buffer, can extend, and is truly excellent for flat surfaces. Dirt goes bye-bye instantly. I don't recommend it for corners, but you can also use it on walls, though it looks a bit silly.

Any time playing PowerWash is a great time for me, and this game really feels like a natural continuation. Unlike the stark difference between my other favorite cleaning game, House Flipper, and its sequel, House Flipper 2, PowerWash Simulator 2 is more of the same. The only difference is that there are some improvements, and just more to do. There are noticeably no gnomes (yet), which is odd, given that they're everywhere in the first PowerWash. They seem to have been replaced by cats and kittens hanging around on most levels. And, yes, you can pet them.

I played this sneak peek on PC, and the game will likely work for Steam Deck - but I do wonder if it'll make its way to Nintendo Switch. I'd assume it would be a Switch 2 game at this point, and I hope it makes use of the mouse controls if it does make the leap. I love my PC, but I love my Switch more, and want to see all my most loved games in one library.

PowerWash Simulator 2 debuts later this year and will definitely be one of the best cozy games of 2025. In the meantime, why not grab some upcoming Switch games, or our picks of the best Steam Deck games out right now?