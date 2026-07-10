I went to Madame Tussauds and got to clean the Star Wars cantina in PowerWash Simulator 2

Long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away… no, that's not right. Last month, in London, I went to Madame Tussauds to play PowerWash Simulator 2's new Star Wars DLC. And I must say, fans of both franchises are in for a treat.

Usually, the idea of cleaning doesn't get me out of the house. But a cleaning game, specifically, PowerWash Simulator? Lord, yes, please. I've spent hours (280, to be exact) pressure washing various locations and items in the associated games so far, so of course I leaped at the chance to test the latest pack - in person, no less. And at Madame Tussauds! How cool.

After ooh-ing and ahh-ing at statues of Obi-Wan, Jabba the Hutt, and Darth Vader, I sat down to try washing some quite frankly gigantic space machines in this Star Wars game pack. First up, I chose the AT-AT. This thing is huge, but still kinda cute. Either way, it's filthy and needs cleaning with the help of abseil equipment and a lot of scaffolding.

Then I sidled into the Mos Eisley cantina for a drink… if you can count me spraying water everywhere as getting quenched. This station was conveniently set up right in front of Han Solo, with his legs up on the table very casually.

Now, unfortunately, PowerWash doesn't have the band in it, so you'll need to provide your own music as you blast various puddles of ooze off bartops, tables, and various characters' paraphernalia left behind.

After a bit of respite, it was back to it. Next was the X-Wing, waiting around in the hangar. Again, it's covered in mysterious types of dust, splotches, and goop, just waiting for you to spray off. There are tight corners and buttons to clean here, so a bit more attention is needed, which leads to great satisfaction when the dings happen.

This DLC has six levels to wash your way through, and is a dream come true for the game's creators, FuturLab, and I'm sure a lot of players. Kirsty Rigden, CEO of FuturLab, said as much during a pre-cleaning Q&A, along with the game's team detailing their input across the themed stages and creation.

I'll definitely be grabbing the DLC when it drops, and working through it as soon as I can, as PowerWash Simulator is one of the best Switch games out there. It performed as all of the PowerWash content to date does - super well. No hang-ups or issues, even when faced with rendering the entire Millennium Falcon and programming all four hundred of its dings. I highly recommend you rise like Skywalker to the challenge of cleaning these humongous space machines.