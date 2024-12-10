Turns out Switch gaming is good for your mental wellbeing, actually

PowerWash Simulator keeps the good vibes going even years after its release with new research findings and constant free content updates. Revisiting the groundbreaking research completed by key university teams shows our spirits rise while playing videogames.

FuturLab, together with the Oxford University Internet Institute and Professor Andrew Przyblyski prove you can blast those bad feelings away along with dirt on any manner of vehicles while playing PowerWash Simulator. Most of us on the Pocket Tactics team have played it and we agree that it’s a very relaxing and fulfilling game, perfect for chilling out. Plus, it’s a multiplayer game, so you can spend some wholesome time with friends.

The collaboration with Oxford University produced valuable research that shows 72% of players who took part in the study had a decidedly positive change in mood while playing the cleaning game. This discovery, and more, is the highlight of a new video created with members of the FuturLab and Oxford teams.

The video goes behind the scenes and shows how the study came to be, how it was conducted, and dives into the methodology. Essentially, the question the teams wanted an answer to, was “Can gaming contribute to positive wellbeing?”. The answer, thankfully, is yes.

Luckily for us wannabe-washers, FuturLab has diligently updated the game with free content and paid DLC, and just gave us another free seasonal scenario to clean, where havoc has befallen a festive scene. There’s also the recent Shrek-themed pack which we highly recommend.

This is one of our favorite indie games, but we have plenty more to recommend if you’re looking for something to get stuck into. There are also some excellent free games on Switch if you’re feeling the seasonal wallet pinch.