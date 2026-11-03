Practical Basketball codes November 2026

Use our Practical Basketball codes to fill your pockets with currency and tickets, helping you build the strongest (and snazziest) baller on the court. This game doesn't play around, either. With in-depth controls and real basketball rules, you'll need to spend as much time practicing as possible if you want to succeed. Or, you can use our codes for some much-needed progression boosts.

We look for new Practical Basketball codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you fancy freshening up your profile with a new banner.

Here are all the new Practical Basketball codes:

100KLIKES - 5k coins, 25 tickets, a double reputation EXP boost for five games, and a basketballs banner (new!)

- 5k coins, 25 tickets, a double reputation EXP boost for five games, and a basketballs banner (new!) 500KMEMBERS - 5k coins, 25 tickets, a double badge EXP boost for five games, and a Scheme (Black) banner (new!)

- 5k coins, 25 tickets, a double badge EXP boost for five games, and a Scheme (Black) banner (new!) SORRYFORBUGS - 10k coins

- 10k coins 100M - 10k coins, 50 tickets, cover athletes, and a double coins boost for three games

All the best Roblox games have freebies to claim, so grab some more by visiting our master list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Practical Basketball codes?

Redeeming Practical Basketball codes is easy. All you have to do is:

Join the Practical's Games Roblox group

Open Practical Basketball in Roblox

Tap the Shop on the Main Menu or Tab Menu

Navigate to Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Practical Basketball codes?

Practical Basketball codes are special passwords from the developer, Practical's Games, that reward players for their loyalty. These codes award things like coins, tickets, and various boosts, and they tend to coincide with major game updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a Practical Basketball Discord server?

Yes, there is a Practical Basketball Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, updates, and leaks. You can also take part in polls to shape the future of the game.

How do I get more Practical Basketball codes?

The best way to get more Practical Basketball codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. There's no codes channel in the game's Discord server, so instead of spending your time rooting around for freebies, let us do the hard work so you can get back on the court.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Practical Basketball codes.