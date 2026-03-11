Capcom celebrates two million Pragmata demo downloads, and you can play it on Nintendo Switch 2 right now

Hot off the success of Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom is preparing for another hit as the Pragmata demo soars past a huge milestone.

Pragmata demo: An image of Diana and Hugh Williams in front of a Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo Switch Pragmata 
When it comes to dropping bangers, in Capcom we trust. Between the recent Resident Evil games and my personal favorite, Dragon's Dogma 2, it's a good time to feast on these recent games. But can the success streak continue with Pragmata? The long-awaited sci-fi adventure is just weeks away from release, but you don't need to wait until April 17, 2026, to play it. The Pragmata demo is live now, and it's already pulling in millions of players.

The road to Pragmata hasn't been smooth. First appearing in a State of Play showcase in June 2020, it marks Capcom's first new IP in nearly a decade. Developed in the studio's proprietary RE Engine, release windows for 2022 and 2023 came and went before settling on an indefinite hiatus. Last year, Capcom settled on a 2026 launch, recently bringing the release date forward a week, except for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch in Japan.

According to a new post from Capcom on social media, it says that "Pragmata has reached two million wishlists, and two million demo downloads. Thank you so much for all your support." The demo became available just over a month ago on Thursday, February 5, 2026. While it's been up for a little while, Capcom teases that its content may differ from the full game. "You might discover new things as you replay the demo", the company suggests on the demo's webpage.

There's still a lot of mystery surrounding the new Switch game. Capcom refers to the demo as the Sketchbook, noting that it's intended to let players try out the game's combat mechanics that test "both sides of your brain." That's because fights in Pragmata aren't exactly straightforward. As Pocket Tactics' Connor Christie shares in his Pragmata preview, combat infuses itself with Helldivers 2-style puzzles to solve.

In theory, it aims to keep the action thoughtful and calculated, rather than just mindless shooting. It looks like it could be another example of Capcom showing off just how powerful the Nintendo Switch 2 can be, too. Fantastic performance is a highlight of our Resident Evil Requiem review, with the RE Engine maintaining 60fps and 1080p resolution through DLSS upscaling.

Considering that other games on this tech don't always fare so well, especially on handheld PCs (I'm looking at you again, Dragon's Dogma 2), I'm excited to see more of Pragmata in action.

