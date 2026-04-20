Pragmata flies past one million copies sold, securing Capcom's second hit of the year

It’s a strong year for Resident Evil studio Capcom as Pragmata is already proving to be a hit, as it crossed a massive sales milestone just days after launch.

Pragmata sales: An image of a Diana looking at the camera with money behind them.
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When I speak to my friends about Capcom, one of them often refers to the studio as 'CapGod'. Why? Because its hit ratio over the last decade is nothing to scoff at. Between Resident Evil remakes and fresh entries in the series, there's a lot to celebrate. Now, Pragmata joins the developer's growing list of accolades. Despite releasing less than a week ago, Capcom shares that it's already surpassed expectations.

 

In just two days, Pragmata's sales soared past the one million mark. It's the first new IP from the Dino Crisis creator in nearly a decade, but the journey to release has been a long one. Originally due for release in 2022 and 2023, Capcom delayed it indefinitely. In June 2025 at Sony's State of Play showcase, Pragmata finally settled on a 2026 launch. The wait paid off, though, as you can see in our 9/10 Pragmata review.

Speaking about this huge occasion for the team, Capcom says that "as a completely new IP, Pragmata represents a new challenge for Capcom, built from the ground up with an original world and gameplay concept. We are truly delighted that so many players around the world have enjoyed the game, enabling us to reach this milestone of one million units sold." Like Resident Evil Requiem, the new Switch game shows Capcom's renewed focus on handheld platforms like the Nintendo Switch 2.

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It's a prime example of what the hardware is capable of, but it seems to mean more than that to the studio. Elsewhere in a separate statement, the company adds that " Capcom broadened the title's availability by adding support for Nintendo Switch 2 at an early stage. As a result, these initiatives generated significant momentum, enabling Pragmata to achieve worldwide sales of over one million units in just two days despite being a completely new IP." And it seems like Capcom has even more in mind.

"Moving forward, we will continue making every effort to deliver the appeal of Pragmata to an even broader audience," Capcom adds. Whether that means story DLC or something else entirely, you certainly haven't heard the last of Pragmata.

Are you enjoying Pragmata so far? Let us know over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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