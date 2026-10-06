Prehistoric Farm codes October 2026

Walking the land with dinosaurs running about is a real challenge, as you well know, but Prehistoric Farm codes can make things a little easier. Freebies are always welcome, especially when you're trying to dig for fossils, turn them into eggs, hatch them, and then raise them.

That's our favorite thing: exploring a vast world full of dinosaurs, some of which you get to raise. Isn't that exciting? You just have to ignore what happens in Jurassic Park. Beyond the dinos on land, you can also go fishing to catch some sea dwellers, too, some of which are very rare.

Here are all the new Prehistoric Farm codes:

SORRYFORDELAYS - an aquatic dinosaur that replaces your boat

- an aquatic dinosaur that replaces your boat OGURICAPSORRY - 10k coins and one 30-minute double luck potion

Head to our Roblox codes page to snag even more freebies.

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How do I redeem Prehistoric Farm codes?

Redeeming your codes is simple. Just follow these steps:

Launch Prehistoric Farm on Roblox

Get to the ranch

Open settings

Enter your code in the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Prehistoric Farm codes?

With these codes, you can get the coins and potions you need to upgrade your equipment for your excursions. There's no exact pattern for when to expect new ones, but other Roblox developers tend to hand them out to celebrate events, updates, and milestones, so there's a good chance that will be the case with Prehistoric Farm. Therefore, it's best to bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out on some goodies.

Is there a Prehistoric Farm Discord?

Yes, there is a Prehistoric Farm Discord you can join, and it's not only a great place to meet other people who probably like dinosaurs, but also where you can learn the latest news and updates before most other players.

How do I get more Prehistoric Farm codes?

While you can look for new codes on the game's social media channels and Discord, it cuts into your precious videogame time. As such, it's better to let us do all the heavy lifting for you - all you need to do is stop by this page whenever you fancy a freebie, as we often look for them and put them here.

That's all of the new Prehistoric Farm codes for now. As soon as more pop up, we'll let you know.