Prince of Persia The Lost Crown gets a huge deal on Nintendo Switch

Despite how many entries there are in the franchise, Prince of Persia is often missed out in the ‘best of’ lists. Worst of all, Ubisoft typically forgets about it, and the planned The Sands of Time remake has suffered numerous delays since it was announced, with a 2026 release currently set. In the meantime, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (arguably one of the best in the genre, even though Hollow Knight deserves the top spot), is now available at an incredibly low price.

Don’t get me wrong, Hollow Knight is still one of the best action games on Nintendo’s console. But much like The Sands of Time remake, the Silksong release date is seemingly never to arrive yet constantly thought about – call it Schrödinger’s Silksong. However, if you’re waiting for Hollow Knight’s sequel to arrive, Prince of Peria: The Lost Crown would be a great choice of game to fill the time.

In this engaging single-player game, you play as Sargon, a new hero to the series and a young warrior in The Immortals clan. As the Persian Empire suffers and is on the brink of collapse, the warrior plays a major part in repelling an invasion, when the prince is suddenly kidnapped.

Like other Metroidvanias worthy of the best Switch games list, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown excels at exploration, allowing you to backtrack to further investigate areas you’re in or heading to. Best of all, the combat is energetic and fast-paced, with beautiful visuals as you slice and dice your way through a variety of enemies.

Don’t just take my word for it though. According to John Carpenter (yes, horror icon, filmmaker, and legend himself) said he “highly recommended” the game, adding that it’s a “great game” in a social media post.

It’s easily one of the best Switch Metroidvania games right now, and to sweeten the deal, you can get Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for only $19.93 at Walmart in the US, or £24.99 at GAME for those in the UK. Even if you have yet to experience the joy of a Metroidvania game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an excellent addition to your library, and actually helped me fall in love with the genre.

If you’ve been looking for a great game to play on the best handheld console during the financial lull at the start of the year, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an easy game to recommend. Even if you’re looking to spend out when the Switch 2 pre-orders go live, Nintendo’s upcoming console supports backwards compatibility, so your library of games – including your new copy of The Lost Crown – will still be ready to play.