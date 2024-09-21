If you’ve been looking forward to the new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown DLC, then you might be wondering why you might not be able to play it yet? Despite releasing initially on September 17, 2024, the latest slice of action from Ubisoft hasn’t landed for every player on Nintendo Switch. Now, the developer clarifies when you start playing the Mask of Darkness DLC.

In a recent post on social media, Ubisoft explains the release situation regarding the Mask of Darkness’ delay, expressing that “due to a last-minute issue, the story DLC ‘Mask of Darkness’ for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is still not available on the Nintendo Switch in certain countries.” From September 25, 2024, Ubisoft will continue its rollout for the next chapter in Sargon’s narrative, with Europe, New Zealand, and Australia set to receive access from then.

It’s a slightly disappointing start for the Mask of Darkness DLC, especially if like us, you’ve been waiting for another excuse to dive back into one of the best Switch games out there. The Lost Crown released in January this year, and we’ve been infatuated with it ever since.

After a pretty brutal absence of major Prince of Persia games in the last decade, it’s nice to be back in this world. However, we’re still waiting for a true sequel to The Forgotten Sands. Oh, and that Sands of Time remake of course.

The Mask of Darkness DLC will need some skill to complete, according to a blog post by Ubisoft. The developer recommends that players head back into the action game‘s Divine Trials to refine your reflexes, as it says that the Mask of Darkness “expects you to hit the ground running.” Access to the DLC won’t be immediate either, as Ubisoft confirms it is “available once players have escaped the Depths and acquired the Shadow of the Simurgh time power.” Piece of cake, right?

If you’re still yet to pick up The Lost Crown for your Switch, then we recommend checking out our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review, where we note that the franchise “makes a solid comeback with The Lost Crown, embracing the Metroidvania genre and giving fans a world full of adventure and danger.”