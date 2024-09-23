We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gets horror icon’s seal of approval

As Ubisoft launches the Mask of Darkness for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, horror legend John Carpenter showers the game with praise.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown John Carpenter: An image of Sargon and Michael Myers.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 

Pleasing fans of a long-running franchise is always a tough feat, but Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown continues to renew faith in Ubisoft’s vision of the series. With the game’s first taste of post-launch DLC arriving with the Mask of Darkness, The Lost Crown has gained a seemingly unlikely new fan: horror filmmaker John Carpenter.

While the Mask of Darkness is still delayed in some regions, Carpenter appears to have been making his way through the base game in his spare time. In a recent social media post, he expresses that “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a great game. Old school side scrolling adventure renews the promise of the old franchise. Highly recommended.” Pretty glowing praise, wouldn’t you say? Sounds like Carpenter would agree with our own Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review.

It hasn’t taken long for word of Carpenter’s positive comments to reach Ubisoft, either. Responding with a playful image of The Lost Crown’s Sargon, the prominent open world game developer sends its gratitude: “Thanks for the kind words, boss.”

John Carpenter Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: An image of John Carpenter's X account and Jordan Mechner's X account.

However, perhaps the most important response is that of Jordan Mechner, the designer of the original Prince of Persia which was released for the Apple 2 in 1989. Mechner says “your films were formative for me. This one [Big Trouble In Little China] came out while I was programming the first Prince of Persia on Apple II.”

He adds that he “even mail-ordered the screenplay to study it–one of the first physical scripts I owned. Thank you; your post made my day.” Carpenter’s love for gaming, whether it is new Switch games or horror games like Dead Space, has become more prevalent over the years.

In an interview with Insider last year, Carpenter casts aside his reputation as a horror pioneer, sharing that he believes he “not a master of anything […] I just want to play video games and watch basketball. That’s all I care about doing. I don’t want to bother anybody.” Honestly, that’s a mood we can all relate to.

YouTube Thumbnail

Carpenter’s next foray into video games continues with RetroRealms’ Halloween x Evil Dead game, a brand-new Halloween game, and the upcoming FPS game Toxic Commandos.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.