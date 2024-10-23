Grab a free Switch case and let Princess Peach save your console

What’s better than a free Switch case? One that has the main gal herself on it, of course. That’s why this week we have a Princess Peach: Showtime Switch case giveaway where two winners will get a lovely pink case to keep their Switch nice and safe.

Featuring artwork from Princess Peach: Showtime with our favorite Mario character, Princess Peach, this case by Nacon is completely pink inside and out. There’s a handle and a sturdy zipper, too, so you can safely carry your Switch with you, or keep it safe inside a bag or suitcase.

The design has a built-in stand on the inside, along with five elasticated slots to hold games on the back of the stand. The inside is molded to fit Joy-Cons in it, and you can use the case for Lite, OLED, or normal Switch models.

Our giveaway runs from October 23 to 30, 2024 – then we’ll draw the winners as soon as possible after this date and contact them. Please note, that this giveaway is only open to residents in the UK.

You can read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways, then enter below. Good luck!

Pocket Tactics – Princess Peach: Showtime Switch case UK giveaway



