Prior Extinction codes March 2026

Be the new king of the Jurassic period by redeeming Prior Extinction codes, which net you free eggs, amber, fossils, tokens, and more.

Prior Extinction codes - dinosaur stands on a nest in the green environment while it rains
In order to make as many dino friends as possible, you have to get on board with Prior Extinction codes. I mean, not only do we want to hatch new pals, but we also want to make sure they're given the best chance of survival possible. It's a tough world out there, after all.

Codes can net you a variety of things, from eggs to fossils, amber to revival tokens. You can bring all of it together to create a happy and stable dinosaur population, provided you're prepared to do anything to keep them out of harm's way.

Here are all the new Prior Extinction codes:

  • Welcome26 - 100k amber, 5k fossils, and a rare token (new!)
  • LunarFixes! - Redeem for one Melanistic egg, Leucistic egg, and one rare revival token
  • LovelyValentinesGift2026 - revival tokens, eggs, amber, and more 
  • HaveSomeEggs! - two melanistic eggs, two leucistic eggs, two garden eggs, and two retro eggs
  • FirstCode2026! - a common revival token and a rare revival token
  • HallowenEggs! - two halloween eggs and 5k amber

Prior Extinction is just one Roblox game that offers freebies via Roblox codes, so make sure you redeem everything you can for all your favorites.

How do I redeem Prior Extinction codes?

Thankfully, it's super easy to redeem Prior Extinction codes - just follow the steps outlined below: 

  • Launch Prior Extinction in Roblox
  • Before you enter the game, press 'codes' in the menu
  • Enter your code and hit 'use code'
  • If you've been successful, the game will let you know what you've redeemed

If your codes aren't working, make sure you copy and paste them exactly as you see them above, with no accidental space added before or after. Codes may be sensitive, so try to use the exact capitalization you see above, too, as we've verified that it works that way. If it's still not looking good, the code may have expired, but we update this page regularly to try and keep our list fresh with all the latest for you, so hopefully more will crop up soon.

Prior Extinction codes redemption screen, with pocket tactics filled in where the codes go

How do I get more Prior Extinction codes?

While the developer doesn't have a set schedule for code drops, you can assume, based on previous ones, that updates to the game will come with codes. They may also come out during IRL holidays. It's a bit of a hassle to search for them, so we recommend leaving it to us to do the heavy lifting. If you do want to search for them yourself, though, try the Discord server or the developer's community group.

Is there a Prior Extinction Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat with other players about the game, as well as get updates about it straight from the developers. Ask questions, submit feedback, or show off your Prior Extinction artwork.

Expired codes:

  • HotSmudge
  • GemFix
  • JurassicUpdate
  • PrismaticEventFix
  • TunnelDweller
  • HotSmudge
  • Laacer
  • WoofWoof
  • PostTV
  • Valentine2025
  • Easter
  • 2yearsBirthday
  • GullibleFish

That's all the Prior Extinction codes for now, but check in again soon for the latest.

