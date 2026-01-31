Project Blue Lock codes January 2026

In Blue Lock, you can't get by without a special talent. That's where our Project Blue Lock codes come in, offering free spins to help you take on the world's best strikers using powers from the likes of Nagi, Aiku, and Nanase.

We look for fresh codes often, so bookmark this page and come back whenever you need to refill your spin wallets in Project Blue Lock. These codes don't last for long, either, so act fast.

Here are all the new Project Blue Lock codes:

NANASE - 20 spins (new!)

PBL2SOON - 20 spins (new!)

THEWORST - five lucky spins (new!)

NANA - 15 lucky spins (new!)

NO24 - 20 lucky spins (new!)

How do I redeem Project Blue Lock codes?

Redeeming Project Blue Lock codes is super simple! All you have to do is:

Open Project Blue Lock on Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your free spins

What are Project Blue Lock codes?

Project Blue Lock codes are special passwords from the developer that offer in-game boosts. These typically come in the form of regular and lucky spins for new character styles for your Egoist.

Is there a Project Blue Lock Discord server?

Yes, there is a Project Blue Lock Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to view sneak peeks, read the latest patch notes, and take part in polls.

How do I get more Project Blue Lock codes?

The easiest way to get more Project Blue Lock codes is to bookmark this page and check in often. We're always on the hunt for new freebies, so we keep this guide updated. You can also go looking for codes in the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and on the official Twitter/X page.

Expired codes:

SHARKY

PINKYSHARKY

IAMSHARK

KURONA

PINK

NIGERIANMENACE

ONAJI

IAMSPEAK

CANTUSEREALNAME

NAIJA

MOUNTAINOFHAKONE2

MOUNTAINOFHAKONE

WINTERSAECODE

RAICHIBIRD

MITSUBIRD

NESSTWITTA

CHRISBIRD

NAGIBIRD

RAINBOWBIRD

CRIMSONBIRD

SPANISHTWITTER

TWITTERZANTETSU

NELKUNIGAMI

MUNCHENBIRD

FRENCHTWEET

SPEEDBIRD

NINJABIRD

CROWBIRD

HERO

NEWGEN11

