Project Iron codes October 2026

There's only one way to build your perfect body: redeem the new Project Iron codes and get to work on your muscles. Lats, triceps, quads, glutes - you name it, this game will show you how to speedrun becoming the strongest and coolest gym rat around.

I like this game because of its realistic nature - it takes time to get going, and the stat boosts after using a machine are generally pretty accurate to real life. That being said, you should grab codes for rerolls and boosts, because realism isn't always fun.

Here are all the new Project Iron codes:

THANKYOU - rewards

- rewards SORRY - 50 rerolls, +20% muscle and strength 20-minute boost, +25% 20-minute money boost, +10% 20-minute luck boost

- 50 rerolls, +20% muscle and strength 20-minute boost, +25% 20-minute money boost, +10% 20-minute luck boost ZINO - rewards

- rewards REROLLS - 50 rerolls

We've got plenty more freebies for all your favorite Roblox games. Just check out our list of Roblox codes for the latest.

How do I redeem Project Iron codes?

It couldn't be an easier process, but in case you missed it, here's how to redeem Project Iron codes:

Launch Project Iron on Roblox

Hit 'codes' on the main menu screen

Enter your code in the box provided and hit 'redeem' underneath

Enter the gym and get grinding!

How do I get more Project Iron codes?

You'll have to talk to the developers to get more Project Iron codes, as sadly, they're the ones with all the power. This is because they give out codes to thank players for hopping on, so there's not much we personally can do to get more to come out. However, we can promise that we'll update this page with all the latest freebies we spot, so you should check back here whenever you can to find more.

Is there a Project Iron Discord server?

The developer of Project Iron, IronGrid Games, has a Discord server that you can join here. It contains a whole fandom inside, as well as opportunities to ask the dev questions, make suggestions, and have your voice heard about the future of the game.

Expired codes:

EXPANSION

ARMWRESTLING

OPTIMIZATION

TARNISHED

That's a wrap on Project Iron codes - all that's left to do is work out.