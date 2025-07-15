A new IP is on the way from Kuro Games - Project Nami is officially hiring, and we're starting to get some details about what it might look like. It'll be a while before we see any trailers or real images of the game, but here's what we know so far.

In June, Kuro updated its job vacancies with a listing for Nami. It included some details, and now an official post on Weixin by the Kuro Games Recruitment account confirms some details. The upcoming 'action multiplayer online RPG' runs on Unreal Engine 5, following on from Wuthering Waves using Unreal Engine 4, and is coming to 'all platforms'.

Translating the image in the job ad provides some more context about the world and what to expect. The game is set in the 'age of machinery and magic', with gears, armor, and giant energy-powered weapons. It sounds like mechas are involved, or at least wearable armor, which matches the artwork in the image showing four characters with weapons and chunky suits.

The name first popped up in 2023, when job listings including the name Nami appeared on Kuro's hiring site. The now-deleted page hinted that the game may be an ARPG, with 3D dungeon crawler elements. Another source, though without any credibility, claims that it could take inspiration from Gravity Rush 2.

A leak of what appears to be two character designs or inspiration for the game is also out there, and it may feel very familiar to any of you Zenless players. One female character has short, white hair, wears black thigh-high socks, and has a sword with a wavy sheath pattern. It looks very similar to Zenless Zone Zero's Anby, but with red instead of green. Hopefully, this isn't a real design, as it's a bit on the nose.

