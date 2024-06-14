Who doesn’t love a good life sim? Animal Crossing and The Sims are both enjoyable experiences, but there’s always room for more, and Lilith Games evidently feels the same way as it gears up to bring its new life simulation app to both PC and mobile, though we’re yet to get a Project Party release date. However, unlike with The Sims and AC, you can play with guns.

That’s right, you and your pals can team up to shoot the walking dead together as one of the in-game activities – who needs zombie games? Of course, there’s a lot more to Project Party than being able to grab your pals for some undead slaying. You can hang out together, go on an island vacation, go camping where you can tell some ghost stories, play some minigames, and partake in all sorts of social features.

Similar to Fortnite, you can create user-generated content, and the app features an in-depth game editor. I can’t wait to see what you all come up with. The possibilities are endless, and shooting zombies is just the start. I want to see aliens, enjoy a murder mystery, and maybe hang out in a dog park – make it happen, people.

As with any life sim worth its salt, you get to create your own avatar (these are very reminiscent of Animal Crossing) and express yourself through your attire and your new virtual home. Kit out your space as you see fit, and make it a local hang-out spot for you and your pals. The Project Party trailer even shows off a disco happening in your home, hence the name, I guess.

Project Party release date speculation

There’s no word on when the Project Party release date is yet, but we suspect it to be in the later months of the year should it come out in 2024. We do know that it’s going to both PC and mobile, and we assume it’s for both iOS and Android devices, as Lilith Games has yet to claim otherwise. As soon as we get more details, we’ll let you know.

Check out our games like Animal Crossing and best life sims guides to get yourself ready for Project Party. Oh, and don’t forget to follow us on Google News, where we can keep you up to date with everything happening in the mobile world.