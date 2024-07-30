Sega and Colorful Palette surprised us all when they announced a Project Sekai movie adaptation, coming to cinemas in Japan in 2025. A week ago, the immensely popular rhythm game’s social media teased a big announcement, but no one saw an anime movie coming.

Project Sekai, or Hatsune Miku Colorful Stage, is a mobile rhythm and gacha game that follows the lives of five high school students, their music groups, and their unique relationships with virtual singers known as Vocaloids. It has surpassed 39 million worldwide downloads since its initial launch in Japan in 2020 and is now expanding its reach to animated media with the announcement of its first-ever movie adaptation, called “Project Sekai The Movie: A Broken World and Miku Who Can’t Sing”.

Fans of the game will know that the Project Sekai characters each have a different version of Miku that they call their friend, but the Project Sekai movie introduces a completely new Miku and original plot, adding to the already complex and emotional narrative behind the game. As the title suggests, this new Miku struggles to reach people with her song, so she comes to Ichika, and presumably, the rest of the unit leads, to learn how to connect with people through music.

When is the Project Sekai movie release date?

“Project Sekai The Movie: A Broken World and Miku Who Can’t Sing” premieres in theaters in Japan on January 17, 2025. There are currently no plans to release the movie outside of Japan, but in recent months, Crunchyroll has worked with Japanese animation studios to bring their films to the US, so hopefully the Project Sekai movie will get the same treatment.

That’s everything we know so far about the Project Sekai movie. We’ll update this page as soon as we know more. In the meantime, get acquainted with the cast and their stories with our Project Sekai events and Project Sekai cards guides.