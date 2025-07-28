I'm worried that Persona 5 will kill my favorite rhythm game

On its surface, Project Sekai's upcoming collaboration with Persona 5 Royal should be cause for celebration. The pairing also isn't that surprising, as Sega owns and operates both games, but Joker has a history of dooming mobile games to their graves, and I don't want to see Miku and her friends face the same fate.

During the latest Project Sekai radio livestream, Sega announced that Persona 5's Joker is coming to the free mobile game's Japanese version for one week only this August. The collaboration event includes Joker and Violet-themed costumes for all members, a Morgana avatar costume and statue, and a version of Persona 5's 'Life Will Change' sung by the Project Sekai characters. While it's not as comprehensive as the Sanrio and Ensemble Stars collabs of the past, this event is a great way to tie the polar opposite games together.

But looming over all of this is the so-called Persona 5 curse. I talked about this when War of the Visions FFBE entered end of service, as the Final Fantasy game also collaborated with Atlus's funky JRPG three years before closing its doors, just like at least five other mobile games before it. While I'm pretty sure Project Sekai will be fine, given the success of its recent movie and the very same livestream announcing the game's fifth anniversary concert, I can't lose another rhythm game to Persona. I'm still not over losing Love Live.

Sega also announced an upcoming Tamagotchi collaboration for Project Sekai during the livestream. This event is planned for late September 2025, and we'll get more details in August's livestream, but so far, we know which characters are getting special collaboration cards and what their rarities are. We also know that the four-star cards unlock themed furniture for My Sekai based on the four main Tamagotchi characters, Mametchi, Mimitchi, Memetchi, and Kuchipatchi.

