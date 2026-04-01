Project Universe codes April 2026

If you've ever wanted to trample a city like Godzilla, Project Universe codes can help you out. Sure, you can go without them, but you might get attacked by other dinosaurs nearby, and how can you enjoy the game if you're fighting for your life every second?

Codes can net you free g-cells, which is a currency you can buy new dinosaurs with. These dinos are often more powerful than the free ones, meaning you can dominate the map and earn even more goodies. It's a winning cycle, we promise.

Here are all the new Project Universe codes:

BETAUPDATEYAY - 1.5k g-cells

ONEMILLIONVISITS - 1k g-cells

BUGFIXES - 500 g-cells

Project Universe is just one of the many great Roblox games that reward you with freebies in the form of Roblox codes. Make sure you redeem them all while you can!

How do I redeem my Project Universe codes?

Redeeming Project Universe codes is straightforward, luckily, as all you need to do is follow these steps:

Launch Project Universe on Roblox

Hit 'settings'

Find the code box and enter it at the bottom of the screen

Press enter on your keyboard and enjoy your rewards

Why aren't my Project Universe codes working?

If you're having issues with your Project Universe codes, firstly, make sure you eliminate some issues. Many people misspell codes, add a space before or after them by accident when copying them across, or get capital letters wrong. Double-check all three of these for mistakes before you assume that the code has expired - if you still can't get it to work, then it may have, but we'll be back with more codes soon to net you some more freebies.

How do I get more Project Universe codes?

Getting more Project Universe codes isn't too straightforward, as the developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for them. You can usually assume that they will come out when the game updates or hits a specific milestone, but it can be a bit of a pain to look for these, so we recommend just leaving it up to us - bookmark this page and check back in, as we keep our list updated with all the new and expired codes.

Is there a Project Universe Discord server?

Yes there is, and you can join it here to chat with other players of the game, ask questions, report bugs, and participate in polls, which will mean you help shape the future of the game. You can also share any game-related creations you might have created.