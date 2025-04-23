Grab a free Steam key of our favorite Yakuza-like game before it’s too late

Rise and shine, we have a business opportunity for you all. Wanna take on a failing property and make it popular again? Are you ready for some hard work and silly side quests? Then enter to win a Promise Mascot Agency Steam key to use on your Steam Deck and get to work.

Promise Mascot Agency is reminiscent of the side quests you get in Yakuza games, where you’re taking time off from being a serious guy in a suit and playing Pocket Circuit, or running a club, or chasing a man covered in bubbles. This time, it’s a full game, where disgraced yakuza Michi is banished to a desolate town, and must rebuild the agency to pay back what he owes.

There’s plenty to do, people to meet, mini-games to play, truck upgrades to buy, trash to collect – you name it, you can probably do it. But your main mission is to recruit mascots and send them out on successful jobs.

The good news is we’re giving away two Steam keys for Promise Mascot Agency, which just so happens to play wonderfully on Steam Deck. Our giveaway runs from April 23 to April 30, 2025. We’ll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then scroll down to enter. Good luck in the giveaway and running your mascot agency!

Pocket Tactics – Promise Mascot Agency giveaway





The game is fully verified on Steam Deck, so it has no issues running on the handheld. We tried it on Nintendo Switch, too, which you can read about in our Promise Mascot Agency review.

This is one of the funnest indie games we’ve played in a long time, and we highly recommend it if you’re looking for a new Switch game or Steam Deck game.