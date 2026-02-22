Protect the King codes February 2026

I like a tower defense game, but Roblox experiences where I don't actually get to fight off the enemies myself are getting a little old. That's why, to sharpen my sword for battle, I like using Protect the King codes, as they give me the boost I need to overcome my enemies.

At the moment, codes mainly offer gold, which you can use for all kinds of things, including lootboxes, armor upgrades, potions, customization, and more.

Here are all the new Protect the King codes:

FREEGOLD - 50 gold GOLD30 - 30 gold



Protect the King is just one Roblox game that you can redeem freebies for with Roblox codes, so get going before they expire.

How do I redeem my Protect the King codes?

Fortunately, it's really easy to redeem Protect the King codes. Just follow these steps:

Launch Protect the King on Roblox and complete the tutorial, if you haven't

In the main lobby, click 'codes' in the top left-hand corner

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

If successful, you'll get confirmation that your code has been validated

Why aren't my Protect the King codes working?

If you can't get your codes to work, make sure that you copy them exactly as written above. Many people accidentally add a space before or after the code when copying and pasting it, so check for this too, as it can be hard to spot. If all else fails, you may be using an expired code, but the game will tell you if this is the case. We're working as hard as we can to keep this list up-to-date, so we'll be back with more codes soon enough.

How do I get more Protect the King codes?

Because the developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for codes, it's unclear when new ones will come out. We can guess, based on other Roblox games, that Protect the King will release codes when there are updates, or maybe when there are holidays IRL, but it's still unclear.

If you want to hunt for codes, you can join the Discord server or follow the developer on Twitter/X. You can also join the community group. However, code-hunting can be a hassle, so we recommend just checking back in here with us, as we keep this list nice and fresh for you, updating it regularly.

Is there a Protect the King Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat about the game with other players and get all the latest updates straight from the developer. You can also participate in polls, so that you help decide the future of the game.

Expired codes:

HARBINGER

That's all there is for Protect the King codes, but come back soon for more of the latest!