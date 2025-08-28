Sony's PS6 handheld leaks reveal a powerful chip and a surprising price point

With the Nintendo Switch 2 still riding high, and Microsoft getting ready to launch its ROG Xbox Ally handheld in October, Sony is seemingly working behind the scenes on a brand new PlayStation handheld. Codenamed 'Canis', it's meant to be part of the upcoming PlayStation 6 lineup, standing alongside a console when they both allegedly launch in 2027. Although we've already seen a bunch of leaks for the handheld, a YouTuber has uncovered more details about the chip that may power the device.

According to 'Moore's Law is Dead', the YouTuber lays out what the chip will reportedly include in the PlayStation 6 handheld. This includes:

4 x Zen 6c CPU Cores

2 x Zen 6 Low Power Cores for mostly running the operating system

16 x RDNA 5 GPU Cores

Considering the PlayStation 5 Pro console uses many of AMD's RDNA 4 features like ray-tracing, this upcoming handheld could be a fantastic showcase for next-generation games on the go. But it also means that backward compatibility with the PS5 as well as the PS4 could give it a huge library at launch.

'Moore's Law is Dead' also gave his predictions on the price of the handheld. He hypothesized, based on his leaks, that it could cost between $399-$499, while the PlayStation 6 console could be between $299-$399 for the entry-level model, and the high-end one between $549 - $699.

If the new specs and the pricing turn out to be true, the PS6 lineup could be a very tempting purchase for plenty of customers, from those who play games in the living room to those who play on the go.

Along with the specs that have been previously leaked by 'Moore's Law is Dead', the handheld could be a mighty successor to the PlayStation Vita. Although you can buy a PlayStation Portal right now and play games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Fortnite, it requires an internet connection, since it works via cloud streaming. This means it's not meant to be a serious contender to the Steam Deck OLED and the Nintendo Switch 2.

It's why the PS6 handheld could blow the doors open to what a gaming handheld is capable of, especially as it may be able to play plenty of exclusive PlayStation games from Sony's past, like Ape Escape, Tekken 2, and more.

Nevertheless, we'll be keeping an eye on more potential leaks for the PS6 lineup. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets