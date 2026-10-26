PS6 handheld could have a big graphics advantage over rival gaming handhelds

Sony’s rumored portable console could be the only handheld with a dedicated AMD RDNA 5 chip, potentially leaving Asus, Lenovo, and Valve playing catch-up.

PlayStation 6 RDNA chips: An image of the PlayStation Portal against a Matrix background.
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Sony's potential PlayStation 6 handheld could have a significant advantage over its rivals, with new information suggesting it might be the only gaming handheld to feature a dedicated AMD RDNA 5 chip. The claim comes from Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter, who reportedly discussed the situation in a recent Patreon-exclusive episode of Digital Foundry Direct.

According to Leadbetter, behind-the-scenes conversations suggest Sony has an "exclusive of sorts" on RDNA 5 for its upcoming handheld. That doesn't necessarily mean Sony has signed a traditional exclusivity deal with AMD, though. Instead, the chipmaker is reportedly becoming more selective about which companies it develops semi-custom handheld processors for, with manufacturers needing to commit to sufficiently large production runs to justify the engineering costs.

This would also help explain an earlier claim from leaker Kepler_L2, who suggested AMD wanted a commitment of at least ten million chips before developing dedicated hardware for Microsoft's proposed Xbox handheld. Microsoft reportedly considers that demand too risky, although Windows Central's Jez Corden subsequently disputed that account. If Sony really does have this kind of arrangement with AMD, it could give the company a considerable head start in bringing RDNA 5 graphics to portable gaming.

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Rival manufacturers such as Asus, Lenovo, and Valve might have to stick with existing AMD tech or wait for more widely available RDNA 5 APUs before they can offer comparable hardware. It could leave some upcoming Windows-based handhelds relying on older graphics technology for longer than expected. Sony's rumored handheld, reportedly codenamed Canis, has already been linked to an RDNA 5-based GPU.

More importantly, this isn't expected to be another PlayStation Portal-style device that primarily streams games from a PS5. The Canis handheld is reportedly designed to run games natively, potentially giving Sony a handheld that could bring a PS5-style experience on the go. Of course, none of this has been officially confirmed by Sony, and the details surrounding AMD's reported production requirements remain unverified.

But if the rumors prove accurate, Sony's next handheld could have a meaningful graphics advantage over the ROG Xbox Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, at least until rival manufacturers can get their hands on comparable hardware.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.