PUBG Mobile Light aims to "reduce the burden" on your device, not just make the game smaller

During the fierce competition for PUBG players at EWC 2026, producer Rick Li showcases a new chapter for the battle royale game: PUBG Mobile Light. Now, that might seem a little familiar, ringing some bells in your brain. That's because you're likely aware of PUBG Mobile Lite, a standalone client that's been around for a few years. However, rather than offering a compact map and fewer features, this iteration aims for something a little different.

Speaking about PUBG Mobile Light in a brief presentation, Li iterates that the free mobile game "is not about making a smaller game, with a smaller experience. It's about maintaining the high-quality PUBG Mobile standard while giving players a lighter and more accessible way to play." Lightspeed Studios wants to "reduce the burden" on devices, and that starts with the overall size of the game client. For Android players, it totals just 1GB, while the iOS version comes in at a slightly larger 2GB.

There are no forced tutorials or missions to complete when you boot it up. Li adds that "once the download is complete, you can load in and get straight into the battleground." Similar to Call of Duty Mobile, this version of PUBG lets you choose what content you want to store on the fly, giving you control over how much storage the game consumes on your device. Despite operating as a different app, Li assures players it's still part of the wider PUBG Mobile ecosystem.

It includes Erangel and the same core combat loop you're used to, as well as letting you bring over items from your existing PUBG Mobile account. All you need to do is log in to it when you fire up the game. This includes outfits and other cosmetics, too. And yes, you can still team up with your friends who are playing on the standard PUBG Mobile app.

Li notes that "going forward, PUBG Mobile Light will stay updated alongside PUBG Mobile, so players can enjoy new content together." There's no concrete launch date yet, but Li confirms it will launch in 2026. Pre-registration on the Google Play Store and App Store begins on Wednesday, August 25, 2026. This is the same week as Gamescom 2026, so it wouldn't be too surprising if we see more of it at Opening Night Live.

We're on the ground at EWC 2026 in Paris, so don't hesitate to check out our interview with PUBG Mobile's Oliver Ye, the senior director of PUBG Mobile Esports.