The low-fi, DV aesthetic of Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later set a new blueprint for undead horror movies, and now, PUBG Mobile is getting a fill of the action. Krafton's iPhone and Android shooter is no stranger to crossovers, but this has to be certainly one of the most leftfield collaborations yet. For a limited time, you can experience 28 Years Later beyond the big screen.

Live now in PUBG Mobile until Sunday, July 6, 2025, you can expect to drop into a brand-new World of Wonder map inspired by Boyle's sequel. Notable POIs include the Holy Island and Causeway, as well as the Bone Temple. In the movie's numerous trailers, Ralph Fiennes' mysterious Dr. Ian Kelson seemingly resides within this unsettling structure. The Holy Island appears to be the home of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who you see leaving it to explore the mainland.

Johnson wields a primitive but trusty bow and arrow, and the free mobile game is taking influence from the movie's weaponry. Around the map, Krafton is dotting it with an arsenal inspired by the movie. Daily missions are running for the entirety of the event, with exclusive rewards up for grabs. These include avatar frames, cosmetics, and sprays with a 28 Years Later twist.

Survival challenges up the ante, and there's even some gnarly traps to utilize while you fend off enemies. World of Wonder, similar to using Fortnite Creative codes, is PUBG Mobile's way of offering user-generated content. From unique game modes to imaginative maps, there's something for everyone. Because of its freeing nature, crossovers like this can flourish beyond standard matches in the hit battle royale game.

Fortnite has done similar things for movies like Robert Eggers' The Northman, albeit with mixed results. Given the grittier nature of PUBG, it isn't a surprise that 28 Years Later fits better into the game's mold. Although it isn't afraid to get silly, with past crossovers featuring Venom and Tekken. That being said, it'd be amusing to see Epic Games retaliate with skins of Jodie Comer or Jack O'Connell's little-seen villain.

Apple plays a huge part in 28 Years Later's creation, as Boyle relies on the best iPhones available for the movie's digital aesthetic. Sure, thousands of dollars worth of gear enhance the smartphones, but it's still interesting to see tentpole movies embrace the format.

Other notable iPhone-shot movies include Sean Baker's Tangerine, Steven Soderbergh's Unsane, and High Flying Bird. While PUBG Mobile tackles the undead, a Fortnite Bruno Mars event appears to be on the cards instead.

