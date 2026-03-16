PUBG Mobile's 8th anniversary gives us version 4.3 update, with free MrBeast gifts and new Jujutsu Kaisen skins

Can you believe that PUBG Mobile is eight years old? Neither can I, to be honest, but time flies by faster than you think. So how do you celebrate this monumental milestone for PUBG? Well, you call up MrBeast and OneRepublic to see if they fancy having a bit of a party. If that sounds like a good time to you, then version 4.3 is available to download right now.

The brand-new patch for PUBG Mobile packs plenty of crossover-centric content, including the return of Jujutsu Kaisen. Last seen in 2022, Krafton is partnering with the MAPPA anime to release a new wave of cosmetics featuring tributes to Suguru Geto, Ryomen Sukuna, and Aoi Todo. From March 13, 2026, to April 12, 2026, players can hop into the free mobile game to participate in the Jujutsu Kaisen reward track. You'll need to spend 500 UC first to unlock it, similar to premium event passes in Fortnite.

Rewards throw in themed cosmetics for the SCAR-L, UAZ, as well as various 'cosplay' outfits to kit your operator out with. During matches, Krafton is giving you a chance to wield Cursed Spirit Manipulation, the Skyfire Bolt, and the Inverted Spear of Heaven against opponents in battle.

There are tons of other cosmetics to check out in the in-game store, too. Among those goodies are new MrBeast items. After featuring the hit battle royale game on his YouTube channel recently, Krafton is handing out a MrBeast hoodie alongside a limited-time vault to find on the battlefield.

But what about the big event itself? Well, as PUBG Mobile turns eight, Krafton is tapping OneRepublic on the shoulder to crank another gaming tie-in song. After collaborating with Assassin's Creed: Mirage and Arknights: Endfield, the band's latest track Lean is officially the game's anthem for 2026. Dubbed the game's 'theme song' by Krafton, the song is exclusively available in-game, with a streaming launch coming down the line.

There's a new concept titled 'For Every #1' that highlights the game's commitment to helping players improve and celebrate their personal victories. The campaign recognizes milestones across the global community, from first eliminations to unforgettable squad wins. Anniversary events throughout March include special draws and discounted items, culminating in an anniversary event on March 27, 2026.

You can download version 4.3 now, but if you need someone to squad up with, head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server.