PUBG and iconic band with 1bn Spotify streams team up for 8th anniversary

It’s hard to believe that PUBG is turning eight years old this month, considering how the iconic battle royale is almost solely responsible for spearheading the genre way back in 2017. The game was based on creator Brendan Greene’s mods for ARMA 2 and DayZ, and it kicked off an exciting PvPvP arena that’s only grown and grown in popularity.

Battle royale games are now such an adored genre that we’re almost shocked at the fact we’ve only been going after winner, winner, chicken dinners for eight short years. To celebrate the game’s milestone anniversary, PUBG is collaborating with M83, a hugely successful electronic band from France with over a billion Spotify streams, to produce a new “masterpiece” track available to listen to in-game. So turn your headset up to 11 and clear the metaphorical dance floor because we’re dropping into the battlefield in style.

M83’s anniversary gift will debut during PUBG’s 8th-anniversary film this weekend, and then we’ll be able to crank it nice and loud when it replaces the lobby music on March 12, 2025, on PC, and March 20, 2025, on console. We don’t know yet whether PUBG Mobile is included in the console debut for M83’s collab track, but even if for any reason it isn’t, we’re sure it’ll appear on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

PUBG has collaborated with iconic IPs pretty much since its inception – we still remember shooting at the pigs from Angry Birds way back in 2019 – but this is the first time a crossover hasn’t been centered around another game or characters from film and television. It’s always exciting when games branch out into other forms of media, and music has always been an integral part of the industry despite the occasional lack of original content. But we have seen plenty of bands and artists make their debut in Fortnite Festival, and the likes of DOOM and Cyberpunk 2077 had some truly incredible soundtracks.

Considering how PUBG started the battle royale craze, we’d love to see the start of another trend where popular game IPs start recruiting established bands and artists to produce original music. Either way, we’re looking forward to boogying in the lobby while we prepare for another fight during PUBG’s anniversary.

