PUBG and Attack on Titan collide in huge FPS anime crossover

PUBG Mobile's new update has a colossal amount of content thanks to an exciting collaboration with the hugely popular anime Attack on Titan. In the Version 3.8 update, PUBG Mobile introduces an LTM, gameplay updates, and a version of Utgard Castle that you absolutely have to see.

Considering it's one of the biggest and best FPS games on the planet, PUBG Mobile has never shied away from going bigger and bigger with every collab, and this latest offering is no exception. The new Steampunk Frontier mode is available right now, until July 6, 2025, and features across the Erangel, Rondo, and Livik maps, with new gameplay areas to explore, including the huge Aetherholm train station. The railways span each map, meaning you can hop on a train and travel around in style.

Utgard Castle is where we're going, though, because the PoI acts as the stage upon which the Attack on Titan collaboration really shines, faithfully recreating the iconic scene where Titans attack and demolish towers. You can also bear witness to the colossal titan emerging in the northeast of Erangel, so even without frenetic gameplay, you can enjoy the anime crossover.

But if, like us, you also want to lay the smackdown, then you can slurp up some Titan Serums to transform yourself into a pure titan. You can use the extremely rare Attack Titan serum to transform into the indomitable, mighty Attack Titan, but you'd best be quick, because there is only one available in every match. It's worth it, though, because morphing into arguably the most iconic titan from the anime series is an absolute game-changer.

To give you an edge against other titan-ified players, you can get your hands on a key piece of equipment called an ODM, or Omni-Directional Mobility, which enables speedy movement mechanics and an incredibly helpful verticality that aids aerial combat. This means that, even if you miss out on the attack titan serum, you still have a chance to take them down when you come across them on the battlefield.

There are plenty of exciting rewards to get your hands on, too, so make sure you hop on the express train and stop at different cargo hubs and railway stations so you can solve puzzles and find special crates. You can also interact with clockwork attendants for various buffs and recovery items, purchase a bunch of essentials from the clockwork merchants, and get your adrenaline pumping at the rollercoaster checkpoint. Or, you can just chill and enjoy a kebab with your friends at the summer jubilee checkpoint.

You can check out the titan-sized patch notes or take a look at our picks for the best battle royale games for something new.