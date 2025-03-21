PUBG Mobile is teaming up with K-pop icons to celebrate its seventh anniversary

The latest PUBG Mobile event is here to ring in the battle royale’s seventh anniversary, and BabyMonster, the iconic K-pop girl group, is acting as an ambassador for the celebrations. So grab your lightsticks, take the safety off your weapons, and get ready to scoop up plenty of rewards and show off your dance moves as you battle your way to the top.

PUBG Mobile is no stranger to super fun collaborations, most recently teaming up with Tekken 8, Dragon Ball Super, and luxury car brand Aston Martin – of all things – so it stands to reason that one of the biggest and best battle royale games is collaborating with a hugely popular K-pop band. PUBG’s developer Krafton has its HQ in South Korea, and honestly, we’re surprised we haven’t seen even more familiar K-pop faces going after a winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Kicking off right now and running until May 6, 2025, this new event with BabyMonster brings exclusive in-game rewards, special items, and interactive gameplay to the battleground, all inspired by the girl group’s huge energy and trendsetting style. Both Erangel and Rondo maps will get a makeover befitting an idol, and special BabyMonster-themed buses let you hop on board, where you can watch exclusive video messages from the seven members.

Furthermore, there are special BabyMonster photo zones at the center of each area, with an interactive photo booth that lets you strike a pose with your BabyMonster bias and earn rewards. There are also plenty of Sketch Space gifts, an exclusive BabyMonster-branded cassette player that you can equip and jam out to the group’s biggest songs while you gun down the competition, and you can also bring their new single ‘DRIP’ to virtual life as you bust a move with every victory celebration. You can also rack up some exclusive rewards when you take part in the Festive Party event that’s running alongside the collab.

You can download PUBG Mobile and jump into the fun right now