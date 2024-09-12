New PUBG Mobile Bloodmoon update heralds the arrival of spooky season

The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping, we’re all fishing out our coziest clothing… and the PUBG Mobile Bloodmoon Awakening update has marked the beginning of all things spooky. In the battle royale’s 3.4 update, you get to sink your teeth into a new limited time mode featuring vampires, werewolves, and shapeshifters, oh my. Dracula himself waits in the shadows for you to do battle with, and you have a whole bunch of exciting new powers and resources at your disposal.

The PUBG Mobile version 3.4 update also includes new features to Metro Royale, World of Wonder gameplay enhancements and devices, and there are some pretty exciting upgrades to Home Mode. You’ll be able to check out the freshest items in Cycle 7 Season 20, and you’d better get your environmental cap – or straw hat – on, because PUBG is also taking part in Green Game Jam, an initiative to prompt gamers to reconnect with nature and recognizing the importance of halting climate change and looking after our planet.

Once you’ve exhausted your green thumb and feel like slaying your enemies again, you can jump into the main event, the Bloodmoon Awakening LTM. Use the Wolf Salve to shift into a terrifying Wolf Warrior, where you can sprint at foes on all fours and rally your teammates with an echoing howl ability, or guzzle a Blood Oath Extract to transform into a Vampiric Fiend and soar through the skies as you unleash Crimson Gas Bombs on your enemies. You can also boost your own health by consuming Blood Orbs dropped by fallen foes.

There are two new areas to test these supernatural abilities, where you can alternate between day and night. Crimson Castle is full of unique areas to raid, coffins to hide in, and enemies to ambush, and the Wolf Settlement has a bunch of puzzles to solve to win ancient, ancestral treasures. If you’re lucky enough to find it, the Crimson Key can open portals in the castle, and the Sealed Chest is a portable wealth of treasure that can still be carried even after respawning.

Bloodmoon Awakening also includes a handful of new gameplay mechanics to shake up the battlefield. The Blood Clan Treasure Clash is a mid-game objective where you can join forces with half of the remaining teams to compete for the Blood Clan chest, but you’ll need to take on Treasure Specters so they drop, well, treasure, and then move onto the main man himself, king of vamps, Dracula. PUBG Mobile is even throwing in two new vehicles for this LTM, including a horse that carries two people and can canter through unforgiving terrain, as well as jump, swim, and move quietly through the battlefield. But if you don’t want just a regular steed, there’s also the Crimson Energy-infected Bloodfire Warhorse, with a powerful double jump ability.

On top of all of these supernatural shenanigans, the version 3.4 update also brings the Dual MP7 to Classic Mode, as well as Self AEDs, meaning you can recover from the knocked-down state without having to rely on the help of your teammates. There’s even a new battleground inspired by the Bloodmoon Awakening LTM, with unlimited respawns to keep you in the fight, treasure spawns with some juicy loot, and a points system for eliminated enemies.

If all of that wasn’t enough, PUBG Mobile is also including support for 90fps in the latest update, bumping to 120fps for certain devices. World of Wonder welcomes the introduction of Wonder Season, an updated version of the Ruins of Erangel map, and a new Transformation Combat Mode. Metro Royale gets a bit of love in the version 3.4 update, too, with the Zombie Uprising Mode, where you can transform into a Wolf Warrior or Vampiric Fiend much like the Bloodmoon Awakening LTM.

PUBG Mobile has a lot of exciting stuff coming to kick off spooky season, and we can't wait to sharpen our claws and polish our fangs.