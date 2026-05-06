The new PUBG Mobile Blue Lock crossover has one goal, and that's to give you special rewards

PUBG Mobile is taking Blue Lock into battle for a limited-time crossover, with rewards set to honor characters such as Yoichi Isagi and Seishiro Nagi.

PUBG Mobile Blue Lock: An image of the Blue Lock crossover in PUBG.
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If you needed some convincing, PUBG Mobile is easily rivaling Fortnite and Call of Duty's crossover potential these days. It isn't just movies and music stars that Krafton is setting its gaze on, though. The new PUBG Mobile Blue Lock collaboration brings the hit manga to the battlefield, but it's more than just a few skins. Before the crossover fully kicks off, there's a set of free rewards available for PUBG players that you can grab on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Like previous PUBG Mobile events, there's always the usual offerings of cosmetics and store bundles, but the real juice is within the Prize Path system. Similar to Call of Duty's premium pass for in-game events, the Prize Path dishes out exclusive gifts - if you don't mind parting with some UC, of course. Krafton is yet to detail exactly what's up for grabs, but we reckon that you'll be able to claim weapon skins, Blue Lock-inspired outfits, parachute designs, and goodies to kit your backpack out with.

If this Prize Path follows previous additions, you can expect to drop at least 600 UC to unlock it. The full Blue Lock PUBG Mobile event begins on Friday, May 22, 2026. I'm hoping that Krafton pushes the collaboration a bit harder with in-game areas themed around Blue Lock. The slickest crossovers take advantage of a game's world, just like the ongoing Godzilla x Kong event in Call of Duty Mobile, where the two titans are skirmishing at Rebirth Island.

PUBG Mobile Blue Lock: An image of Isagi, Bachira, Nagi, and Itoshi in PUBG.

We have confirmation on one thing, though, and that's character sets for Blue Lock's top-tier strikers. According to Krafton's social media, you can get sets for Yoichi Isagi, Seishiro Nagi, Meguru Bachira, and Rin Itoshi. While these aren't one-to-one skins of these characters, you can at least outfit yourself with some highly accurate pieces of gear based on their likeness. Blue Lock isn't the only pairing that Krafton is teeing up, either.

When you're not on the pitch, how about a ride in a Ford Mustang GTD or a Ford F-150 Raptor R? Yes, Krafton and Ford's team-up is dropping fresh vehicles into the game's maps, starting from Friday, May 15, 2026, and finishing on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. It's random, in pure PUBG fashion, but hey, a new set of wheels can't hurt.

It all follows the free mobile game's 8th anniversary, which also debuted an official PUBG Mobile anthem, recorded by none other than One Republic - because, sure.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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