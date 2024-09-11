PUBG Mobile joins this year’s Green Game Jam to engage players in the Play For Green campaign. Created in collaboration with Playing for the Planet, with support from the United Nations Environment Programme, Tencent has plenty going on in the game to get players involved in combating climate change and learning about its effects.

The free-to-play title is a legendary battle royale game that’s been one of our favorites since its release in 2018. Now, PUBG is mobilizing players to tackle climate change and spread awareness of what we can do. This follows a survey that showed a huge 88% of players worldwide are worried about climate change and how it may affect the future. The Play For Green campaign kicks off today and carries on to September 24 with different events and challenges happening in the game.

First, there’s a map series called the Ruins of Erangel, created in collaboration with UCL professor Mark Maslin, which brings a new area to World of Wonder. It reimagines Erangel 100 years after climate change has taken its toll. Real-life data influenced the design with the addition of sandstorms, drought, and loss of plant life.

The ‘Run for Green’ event lets players help in real-world projects that help protect vital areas of the world. As players run through the game, the total sprint distance contributes to milestones which, in turn, aid three projects. PUBG is working with the Cerrado Biome Project in Brazil, the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project, and

the Delta Blue Carbon – 1 Project in Pakistan. PUBG Mobile pledges to double contributions to supported projects if players take part in the event ten million times.

Lastly, there’s a World of Wonder contest for creative players who want to show off their maps. Winners using the new Ruins of Erangel template and endangered species like the baobab tree will win their share of a prize pool after the PUBG team judges the entries. You can submit entries between September 12 to 25.

Of course, as you play through these modes and events, you get rewards like the ‘Preservation Garden’ plant items for your home mode. If you share photos of yourself taking part in local initiatives to help the environment or signing up for them, you can get more in-game items, too.

You can show support for PUBG in the Green Game Jam’s awards here and read the report of Professor Maslin’s research, which highlights how we, as individuals, can support the planet.