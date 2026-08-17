PUBG Mobile crowns a new PMWC champion at EWC in Paris

After 18 gruelling finals matches across three days of EWC 2026, S2G Esports is the new PUBG Mobile PMWC champion. This is the team's second international victory, and its first since PMGC 2022, earning the members their place in the upcoming 2026 PMGC.

PUBG Mobile tournaments like the PMWC are intense, with the grand finals spanning across three days and 18 matches. This length of competition is essential, though, as the battle royale game's variety of maps and strategies means that truly anyone can take home the crown. S2G are the perfect example of this, as they ended the first day of competition in ninth place, but were able to climb to fourth by the end of day two thanks to some high placements and a coveted Chicken Dinner.

What made day three of the competition extra tense was the Smash ruleset. At the end of day two, the Smash points threshold is set at the leading team's total plus ten - 122 points in this case, as eArena finished with 112. Once a team reaches this number of points, they enter Smash contention. This means that if they manage to secure a match win at any point after entering the Smash zone, the tournament ends and that team becomes the champion.

Throughout day three of the tournament, four teams qualified for Smash: eArena and Nongshim RedForce in match 14, followed by S2G Esports in match 16, and Aurora Gaming in match 17. This meant that the title came down to the final match, where Tianba took the final Chicken Dinner, leading to S2G's ultimate victory thanks to its hefty 154-point total. As well as clutching out the final match, Tianba's Qzz earned the FMVP award for the tournament, with a total of 35 eliminations and over 6.7k damage.

I got the chance to speak to the members of S2G after their nail-biting win, and all of them were incredibly proud and grateful. When I asked how it felt to be the PMWC 2026 champions, HAAMMSSIG told me, "I feel like I'm in a dream." He also wanted to thank the fans who came to Paris to support the team, saying, "They all screamed until they didn't have any voice left, and they really supported us a lot, so thank you."

In fact, S2G's dedicated fans played an even larger role in the team's story during the final. S2G fell fairly early in the final match, leaving them to sit and wait to see if one of the other teams in Smash contention would take the win, or whether their points would carry them to a victory. Kamikaze told me that he thought they were going to place second, but according to him, "it was our fans who actually told us that we had won." The fans' cheers let S2G know that the final Smash team had fallen, and the championship was theirs.

If you missed out on any of the PMWC action, you can watch the livestream VODs on the PUBG Mobile YouTube channel. While I was at EWC, I got to speak to Oliver Ye about PUBG Mobile's collaborations, too, and the team announced PUBG Mobile Light.