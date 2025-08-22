If you're a fan of PUBG Mobile, you're probably used to big-name IPs crossing over into the battle royale arena. In recent years, we've seen Level Infinite's game feature characters from franchises such as Marvel, Godzilla, Transformers, and more. Well, we got the opportunity to sit down with Rick Li, the game's producer, at Gamescom 2025 to ask him about what we can expect in the future, and while we didn't get much detail, there's still cause for some excitement.

Li told us, "Due to ongoing negotiations, unfortunately, we cannot share the details and the exact IPs, as it's confidential, but we have worked with very, very famous global IPs. We worked with Dragon Ball, we worked with Black Pink, all different fields, crossovers into all different categories, beyond gaming itself. There are more exciting blockbusters that are going to be new and implemented in very exciting ways, so please stay tuned."

While this is a pretty stock answer for the most part, likely much to the relief of PUBG Mobile's PR team, it suggests that the game isn't changing its approach to crossing over with popular IPs anytime soon. It also seems to leave the door open for more musical collaborations, with Li directly pointing to the Black Pink crossover that saw one of the world's biggest K-pop girl bands featured in the game.

It's not a surprise that Li is committing to more collaborations in PUBG Mobile's future, given that one of the game's biggest rivals, Fortnite, has also spent the better part of the last year bringing in all sorts of famous faces. With each new crossover, it's a chance to bring new fans of whichever IP is involved into the game, much in the same way I recently picked Fortnite up again following the arrival of Bob from Bob's Burgers.

For more PUBG Mobile goodness, be sure to keep an eye out for our upcoming full interview with producer Rick Li, covering everything from the new game mode, Unfail, to the development team's approach to keeping up with hardware developments.